UBS advisor Christopher Aitken named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors list

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Christopher ("Chris") C. Aitken, CIMA®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Florida, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for the fourth consecutive year.

"It's great to see that Chris has been recognized once again for providing a high level of expertise for the ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients he serves throughout Florida," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We are honored to have Chris distinguished for his industry leadership and the dedication he brings to his clients, colleagues and community."

As well as being named to this list, Chris has been named to many other industry accolades including the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list from 2018-2020, the Forbes Top 200 Wealth Advisors list in 2016, the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1000 Financial Advisors, and Top 1200 Financial Advisors from 2006-2017 and 2019-2020, and the Financial Times Top 400 Advisors list.

"We are delighted that Chris has earned this recognition by Forbes. It's a testament to his expert industry leadership and dedication to his clients and the communities he serves," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designation from the Wharton School of Business. He and his wife reside in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Edwards, Colo., where Chris enjoys golfing and skiing.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors, who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors .

