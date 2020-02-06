UBS Advisor Conley Thornhill Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Conley Thornhill, a Senior Vice President of Wealth Management, Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at The Thornhill Wealth Management Group in the Firm's Winter Haven office, has been named a Forbes/SHOOK Best in State Wealth Advisor 2020 in Florida.

Advisors on this list are chosen based on quantitative criteria, such as revenue, assets under management, client retention, etc, as well as qualitative criteria, which includes a telephone or in-person meeting, community involvement, discussion with management and peers, client experience, team dynamics and more.

"We're very proud to see Conley on this prestigious list," said UBS Greater Florida's Managing Director and Market Head, Greg Kadet. "He has worked hard to give his clients the highest level of attention and success."

Thornhill, who has over 39 years of experience in the financial services industry, has earned the designation of CFP and CIMA. A graduate of Florida State University, he was also recognized by Barron's as a Top 1,000 Advisor in 2010 and 2011 and Research Magazine for The Best in State 2006. He is on the Homeless Advisory Board for Heart for Winter Haven and is involved with Anchor House Ministries.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

