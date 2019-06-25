UBS Advisor David McQuade Named to Forbes' List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that David McQuade, a Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Firm's McQuade Group, has been named to Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2019.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

"My mission is to help my clients protect what they have worked so hard to attain, plan for the future they deserve and meet their financial goals," McQuade said. His unique approach incorporates the theory of behavioral finance, which takes each client's unique personality traits into account to assist in achieving their long-term goals while offering peace of mind to withstand short-term market volatility.

McQuade entered the financial services industry in 1986 and throughout his career has been recognized for his outstanding performance, including being named to the Director's Counsel of UBS. McQuade is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC), Member of the Financial Planning Association, and Member of the Investment Management Consultants Association.

McQuade is also an active member of his community. He hosts an annual Christmas Light Show benefitting various children's charities where he syncs over 100,000 lights to music at his home. He's also currently ranked third in the United States for birding, a title granted by eBird, the world's largest birding community digitally hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

"To be named to this inaugural list recognizes his exceptional dedication, accomplishments and expertise in meeting client expectations," commented Market Head Greg Kadet of UBS's Florida Gulf Coast region.

For the full list and more, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/

