UBS Advisor Matthew Kilgroe, Named to Barron's 2019 List of Top Financial Advisors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Matthew Kilgroe, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Kilgroe, Frantzis, Quinty & Associates Wealth Management, has been ranked on Barron's 2019 List of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in the U.S.

Advisors are chosen based on the assets under their management, philanthropic work, revenue produced, quality of practice and regulatory work. Kilgroe is ranked number 47 in Florida. He was also on Barron's Top 1,000 Financial Advisors from 2009 through 2012, before the list changed from top 1,000 to 1,200.

An Eckerd College graduate, Kilgroe started his career in wealth management in 1991. He became a part of UBS in 2012 and now works with clients who are business executives, entrepreneurs, physicians and professional athletes.

"We are proud to see Matthew ranked on this prestigious list for the sixth consecutive year," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS's Florida Gulf Coast region. "He works hard to provide customized solutions for all his clients."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2019



About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About of UBS



UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.



UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Bri Wagner

brianna@schifinolee.com

813-258-5858 x2260

www.ubs.com

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.

