UBS Advisor Named to Working Mother Magazine's List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that Carol Mani Johnston, a financial advisor in the firm's San Antonio office, has been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2020 list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms.

Working Mother and SHOOK Research rank advisors based on the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their team, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of the advisor's practices. The list is comprised of 300 financial advisors and criteria is based on quality of practice, industry experience, working mother status, compliance record, assets under management and algorithm results by SHOOK research.

"We're proud of Carol and her continued dedication to her clients, the firm and her family," said Sam Parker, Central Texas-Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Carol has all of the qualities of an exceptional UBS advisor and we are lucky to have her serve in the Central Texas market. She is an exceptional leader and great role model for others in the firm."

Building upon 20 years of discretionary portfolio management, Carol focuses her holistic practice on retirement planning, generational planning through trusts, life insurance and estate preservation and protection using long-term care insurance. Her own experience with the costs and challenges of elder care gave her valuable insight into the financial realities that many will face but are often unprepared to tackle. Outside of work, Carol serves on a number of different charitable boards, including an eight-year term for the Ronald McDonald House Charities during their expansion phase from one to three facilities in San Antonio. She served on the board of the Friends of the McNay Art Museum and currently participates in the Battle of Flowers Women's organization, which celebrates the rich heritage of Texas.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020

