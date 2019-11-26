UBS Advisor, Samantha A. Parker-Hopkins, Named to Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors and UBS 2019 Working Mothers List

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Samantha A. Parker-Hopkins, Senior Vice President at the Firm's SageView Partners Tampa-based office, has been named to both Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors and the 2019 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list from Working Mother and SHOOK Research.

Financial Times advisors are chosen based on the assets under their management, the growth rate in their business plan, their specialization in the business, their experience advising on DC plans, industry certifications and compliance records.

Parker-Hopkins was on the Financial Times list in 2016 and 2017 and Working Mothers in 2017 and 2018. She has also been on Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (2018, 2019) and NAPA Top Women Advisor List (2016). She is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

"We are so thrilled to see Samantha being recognized again for all her hard work," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Marketing Head of the Florida Gulf Coast region. "She has always given her clients the best service and superior results."

Parker-Hopkins also spoke at the 2019 Women's Conference of Florida in the "Own Your Worth and Take A Seat at The Financial Table" breakout session on November 1, presented by UBS Financial Services, Inc.

She earned her B.S. from USF, her MBA from Rollins College and her IMCA from University of Pennsylvania. She serves as her office's senior retirement plan consultant, portfolio manager and institutional consultant for UBS institutional consulting.

For the full list of the Financial Times Advisors visit: https://www.ft.com/content/c0cb89ee-b8f7-11e9-8a88-aa6628ac896c

For a full list of the Working Mothers list visit: https://www.workingmother.com/sites/workingmother.com/files/attachments/2019/10/wmm1119-wealthadvisors-onlinechartv4.pdf

For more information on the Women's Conference visit: https://womensconferenceofflorida.com/samantha-hopkins

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

Media Contact:

Macey Wilson

macey@schifinolee.com

813-258-5858 x2430

SOURCE UBS