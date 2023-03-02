UBS advisor team The Stephens Group named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

NAPLES, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that The Stephens Group, led by UBS Private Wealth Advisors Jason Stephens and Michael Lundon, in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

Michael Lundon and Jason Stephens.

"We are proud and honored to have Jason, Michael and their entire team recognized as one of the top wealth management teams in Florida," said Gregory Kadet, Florida Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Since joining UBS in 1999, they have consistently earned industry recognition for their extensive wealth management experience and deep commitment to providing high-net-worth clients with customized, comprehensive financial solutions."

The inaugural 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list is composed of more than 2,800 teams that collectively manage approximately $4 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/ .

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

SOURCE UBS