UBS advisor team The Stephens Group named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that The Stephens Group, led by UBS private wealth advisors Jason E. Stephens and Michael Lundon, in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. The team ranked No. 9 in the state of Florida.

Michael Lundon and Jason Stephens.
"We are proud and honored that Jason, Michael and their entire team have been recognized as one of the top wealth management teams in Florida for the second consecutive year," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Since joining UBS in 1999, they have consistently earned industry recognition for their expertise and commitment to excellence in serving high-net-worth clients with customized, comprehensive financial solutions."

This recognition is the latest in a long series of industry awards. Jason Stephens previously has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list (2018-2023), the Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors list (2017-2023), and the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2014-2023).

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024 is composed of more than 4,100 teams that collectively manage approximately $5.1 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state.

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 countries around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact: 
Peter Pupello 
[email protected]
813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com 

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

SOURCE UBS

