UBS Advisor, Thomas Burt, Named to Forbes List of Best in State Wealth Advisors

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Thomas Burt, the Senior Vice President in the Firm's Calusa Group in Fort Myers, Florida, has been named to Forbes List of Best in State Wealth Advisors.

Advisors on this list are chosen based on quantitative criteria, such as revenue, assets under management, client retention, etc., as well as qualitative criteria, which includes a telephone or in-person meeting, community involvement, discussion with management and peers, client experience, team dynamics and more.

"For over 15 years, Thomas and the Calusa Group have worked hard to give his client's the best experience," said Greg Kadet, managing director and market head of the Florida Gulf Coast region. "Thomas' experience and flexibility has helped his client meet their goals."

Burt is a graduate of Florida State University, where he received a B.S. in finance, marketing and international business operations. He also attended Colombia Business School to become a Certified Portfolio Manager and University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School to become a Certified Investment Management Analyst.

For the full list and further information visit: www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors

