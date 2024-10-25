UBS Arena and New York Islanders Announce Landmark AI Technology Partnership with Viam

Viam Becomes Official AI Technology Partner of Team and Venue + Official Helmet Partner of New York Islanders in Multi-Year Agreement Aimed at Enhancing Guest Experience

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena and the New York Islanders are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Viam, the engineering platform that unlocks the power of AI, data and automation in the physical world.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Viam will become the Official AI Technology Partner of UBS Arena and the Islanders, the first partnership of this kind for both organizations. The company's software technology will be integrated into many facets of the fans' journey in and around UBS Arena for games and concerts – from routing fans to the most efficient markets/concessions and restrooms to optimizing driving patterns for cars and shuttle services.

"Viam is at the forefront of helping organizations manage the transformative change that comes with AI," said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. "Their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our own, and we look forward to not only creating new experiences for Islanders fans and all of our guests at UBS Arena, but also making a dent in the sports and entertainment universe with a unique and transformational use of AI."

Viam was launched in 2020 by Eliot Horowitz, former co-founder and CTO of publicly-traded database giant MongoDB. Viam's platform allows hardware and software engineers to collaborate and build technology solutions that can be implemented across devices and smart machines in the physical world. In addition to sports and entertainment, Viam's customers include companies in robotics, food and beverage, climate tech, marine, and industrial manufacturing.

"Our partnership with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders demonstrates Viam's ability to translate opportunities around AI and data into meaningful physical applications," said Eliot Horowitz, Founder and CEO of Viam. "We're excited to work together to set the bar for how sports and entertainment venues integrate AI and help enhance the incredible experience provided to anyone visiting the arena."

Viam will also become the Official Helmet Partner of the Islanders, with the Viam logo prominently displayed exclusively on the team's helmets for both home and away games. The Viam logo will debut on Islanders helmets away on October 25 and at home at UBS Arena on October 26. A series of Viam fan activations will take place throughout the season.

"Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests at UBS Arena is unwavering," said John Collins, Operating Partner, New York Islanders. "With Viam's technology, we are confident in our ability to take that commitment to new levels, ensuring that UBS Arena can integrate AI in smart ways and continue as a state-of-the-art destination for years to come."

Going forward, Viam will also partner with Oak View Group (OVG) to integrate its technology into the fan experience at other venues in the OVG portfolio, driving increased efficiencies, supporting sustainability initiatives, and helping to scale revenue.

Viam will also be part of the UBS Arena Business Alliance, an exclusive membership network of team and arena partners.

