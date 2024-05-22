UBS Arena Awarded TRUE Silver Certification by Green Business Certification Inc. for Zero Waste Efforts, Adds First Zero Waste Partner in Collins Building Services

Venue Becomes One of the First Sports & Entertainment Facilities to Earn Zero Waste Accreditation

Photo Assets Available Here; Photo Credits: UBS Arena/Dennis DaSilva

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena has been awarded Silver certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health and economic outcomes. The arena is also announcing in conjunction with this certification their first zero waste partner, Collins Building Services.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of all we do at UBS Arena and we are proud to say that the venue is a certified zero waste facility," said Michael Sciortino, General Manager of UBS Arena. "To achieve this TRUE certification at a Silver level is a testament to a couple years of hard work by our team. And in the end, our staff and our guests working together to help us make a positive impact on our environment. We also want to thank Collins Building Services for joining us in our industry leading sustainability efforts by becoming our first official zero waste partner."

This zero waste certification supports UBS Arena's sustainability commitments through their Sustainable Brilliance, Community Resilience framework announced in November 2023. The building shifted its waste operations from a fan facing perspective by eliminating single use landfill-bound items and introducing new signage at each waste receptacle that showcases graphics that match exactly what is provided at the arena and each items' corresponding waste stream, while also creating a Zero Waste Pocket Guide that is available via UBSArena.com/sustainability and throughout the venue by scanning QR codes found throughout the campus. The venue also made investments in time, staff and space to create a zero waste workroom on site to assist in the sorting of all materials. Additional UBS Arena partners playing an integral part in obtaining this TRUE Silver certification include Delaware North and Winters Bros.

In the year needed to collect all necessary data to become a TRUE certified project, the arena maintained a diversion of waste to landfill rate of over 95%. More than 1,550,000 lbs. were composted and recycled from the arena, the equivalent of over 4 million NHL regulation hockey pucks, which helped avoid 300 metric tons of CO2 emissions being released into the atmosphere. Through reuse and donation, the building avoided 14.2 metric tons of CO2 emission, the equivalent to driving a car between UBS Arena and Times Square 2,000 times, by reusing or donating 55,000 lbs. of waste.

"Collins Building Services was excited to embrace the opportunity to partner with UBS Arena and together drive our zero waste efforts," said Ken Collins, President Collins Building Services. "The CBS Zero Waste team works tirelessly behind the scenes of every event to achieve our sustainability goals. They are true heroes. We congratulate everyone who came together to make this possible to help nurture and replenish our world."

Waste affects every part of our communities and effective waste management strategies are critical to ensuring both public and environmental health. By pursuing TRUE certification, UBS Arena demonstrates a commitment to sustainability leadership by shifting to circular thinking and prioritizing processes, operations and actions to reduce waste and resources throughout their system lifecycle. UBS Arena is committed to creating a cleaner and healthier space for future generations through waste reduction and elimination efforts.

"Zero waste is a powerful part of any company's sustainability strategy," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "Through their TRUE certification, UBS Arena enhances their operations in a way that maximizes the lifecycle of every product to promote a fully circular economy."

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Collins Building Services Inc.

Collins Building Services (CBS), founded in 1988, is a privately-owned premier facility services and solutions provider in the New York metropolitan and tri-state area. Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, CBS serves a portfolio of client partners to create safe, healthy environments for the people who live, work, and play in the facilities they serve.

CBS' commitment to local, national, and global communities includes a robust focus on green cleaning and sustainability. Currently serving more than 145 million square feet in the tri-state area, CBS partners with clients across various industries including sports and entertainment, higher education, commercial, residential, healthcare, and fine arts. CBS is dedicated to operating ethically, sustainably, and without compromise when it comes to quality service tailored to clients' evolving needs.

For additional information, please visit cbs-collins.com.

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the world's leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, independently recognizing excellence in performance and practice globally while promoting adoption of building and business practices that continually and measurably improve health, equity, resilience and environmental wellbeing for all. GBCI administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates including, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ( LEED ) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard , the Sustainable SITES Initiative ( SITES ), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste and Investor Confidence Project ( ICP ) for energy efficiency retrofits.

Media Contact

UBS Arena

Kerry Graue – Senior Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE UBS Arena