UBS Arena Ready to Safely Welcome Guests with the Return of Live Entertainment This Fall

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena, the metropolitan area's most anticipated, cutting-edge live entertainment and sports venue, announced today plans for the reopening of its Preview Club. Located in Manhattan's Flatiron District, the Preview Club is set to begin welcoming sponsors, clients, and sales prospects to safely enjoy the indoor space which mirrors the arena's premium club and suite offerings. The venue and its Preview Club will both employ a mix of industry-leading sanitization technologies paired with operational, staffing, contactless technology and cleaning solutions to keep its spaces safe and in compliance with the most up-to-date recommended guidance leading up to and beyond UBS Arena's anticipated opening this fall.

Bolstered by the expertise of health and engineering consultants Dr. K. Elizabeth Hawk, MS MD PhD and Ed Bosco, PE New York-based Managing Principal at ME Engineers, UBS Arena and its Preview Club are dedicated to providing an unrivaled guest experience while adhering to all local, state and federal health recommendations. Additionally, UBS Arena is actively working toward GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, ensuring that cleanliness and sanitization efforts are aligned with the industry's most stringent guidelines.

"We're working to ensure our health and safety protocols are getting implemented across our OVG portfolio of properties," says Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. "Our team is comprised of the best and brightest experts in their respective fields, to make sure UBS Arena has the highest-grade cutting-edge technology and safety sanitization in place to increase consumer confidence."

As the health, safety, and wellbeing of patrons and staff are of the utmost priority, UBS Arena has invested a significant amount of time partnering with health experts and local officials to think through every aspect of the guest experience. All who visit the arena's Preview Club will be required to practice physical distancing with face coverings properly worn at all possible times. Once seated, patrons are encouraged to continue to wear face coverings when interacting with others but can remove them when eating and/or drinking. All staff will receive the proper mandatory training on COVID-19 disinfection and safety protocols including, but not limited to, proper hygiene, hospitality etiquette, PPE usage, COVID-19 symptoms reporting protocols, and more.

"UBS Arena is committed to providing state-of-the-art service, sanitization, and safety, following all recommended federal, state, and local guidelines," assures Dr. K. Elizabeth Hawk. "From hockey games to concerts and other live events, UBS Arena will cultivate an inviting environment in which guests can connect and enjoy a memorable experience as they look to safely take full advantage of the arena's unique amenities."

"Over the past year, our COVID-19 task force has considered and evaluated more than 250 strategies to identify those that rise to the top as we work to develop the roadmap for facilities of the future," says Bosco. "The Preview Club is our first opportunity to introduce the public to these solutions so the patron perspective can be considered along with the science."

Upon opening this fall, UBS Arena will employ numerous health and safety strategies, leveraging smart technology and contactless experiences to offer guests grab-and-go food & beverage mobile ordering, restrooms equipped with touchless fixtures and dispensers, and cashless checkout options for all sales in an effort to allow guests and staff to more safely interact within the facility.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York's next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state-of-the-art facility is projected to open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season and will host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs, generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Sterling Project Development, UBS Arena is poised to be one of the area's – and the nation's – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts, events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and audiences alike. The venue is being constructed with a fan-first approach that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high-resolution LED displays and will include the largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest-end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired by classic, well-known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing UBS Arena, Belmont Park's campus will comprise 315,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4-star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena intends on being 100% carbon neutral utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first to do so on the eastern seaboard.

