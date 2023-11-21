UBS Arena Unveils New Sustainability Agenda "Sustainable Brilliance & Community Resilience"

In Honor of Second Anniversary, Venue Furthers Commitment

to the Environment and the Community



Sustainability Forum Will Be Hosted at Arena in 2024

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As UBS Arena celebrates its second anniversary, the venue is proud to announce its new formal sustainability agenda which advances their commitment to environmental impact and the surrounding community.

"Sustainable Brilliance & Community Resilience" was created to provide a forward thinking, groundbreaking framework to UBS Arena's sustainability efforts. The anchor statement of the agenda drives the arena's vision: "Rooted in community and environmental impact, our beautiful home is an inspiring example of how values become actions."

"Our organization's commitments are deeply rooted in making a difference," said Kim Stone, President UBS Arena. "This bold sustainability framework gives us an even greater opportunity to make further strides in those promises. It's important that we don't just talk about these values, but how we are committed to actions."

"After setting and achieving many sustainability goals in just two years of operations, UBS Arena's future focus will not only deepen operational efforts but will also drive positive impact outside of the walls of their Arena," said Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability for Oak View Group. "Together, we crafted goals that were focused on the needs of today while addressing the need for adaptation in the changing climate."

Three core pillars are the keys to unlocking Sustainable Brilliance, Local Resilience:

Nourishing Our Neighborhood: We sow the seeds of community growth, using shared moments to ignite a passion for positive change.

Build Community Resilience – Develop community resilience plan, such as energy storage solutions for emergency situations, with a target completion date by 2030.

Activate Local Workforce – Fill 30% of jobs at the venue with local residents.

Engage Visitors – Engage the community to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle through at least one program or campaign annually starting in 2024.

As part of Nourishing our Neighborhood, UBS Arena recognizes the outstanding role it can play in supporting the local community in times of crisis, especially as we consider the climate risks Long Island faces, such as increased storms and flooding. This is why UBS Arena is setting a public goal to develop a community resilience plan. Plans are still underway to meet this goal and we look forward to working with local stakeholders to reach it by 2030.

Protecting Our Planet: We prioritize our planet's future through strategic investments in sustainable operations.

Lead With Sustainable Brilliance – Maintain carbon neutrality of Scope 1 & 2 emissions while measuring and reducing Scope 3 emissions by 25% under 2022 baseline by 2030. Install 6MW (DC) of on-site renewable energy by the end of 2024.

Divert All Waste From Landfill – Achieve zero waste by the end of 2023.

Invest In Biodiversity – Participate in at least one conservation or restorative initiative on Long Island by 2025.

As part of Protecting Our Planet, the venue looks to Lead With Sustainable Brilliance, starting with our own building operations. But to truly Lead with Sustainable Brilliance, we recognize the importance of reaching beyond our building footprint. That is why UBS Arena has set a public goal around reducing our Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions – one of the first sports and entertainment venues to do so.

Inspiring Our Industry: We pioneer sustainability standards that act as a catalyst for forging impactful partnerships.

Create An Impact Fund – Donate at least $100,000 to action-oriented organizations focused on career development, health & wellness, the arts & climate justice by 2025.

Leverage Our Stage – Plan to host 15 impact-focused events and content by the end of 2025.

Promote Impactful Partnerships – Activate at least $1 million sponsorship dollars from brands with sustainability solutions and community impact by 2024.

UBS Arena wants to help Inspire Our Industry to make impactful change, and as part of that, we will Leverage Our Stage and host 15 impact focused events by 2025, providing a space to facilitate conversations and accelerate action. The first impact focused event will be a sustainability forum in 2024, hosted in collaboration with Oak View Group. This event will be a gathering of experts and officials from the Governor's office, New York State Government, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, environmental conservation and sustainability groups, along with representatives from Oak View Group and UBS Arena. Panel topics will include transportation, renewable energy, zero waste, and local biodiversity.

"As a longtime resident of this area and a father of two young children, I am committed to doing all I can to protect the environment for future generations. By applying LEED principles and embracing best practices in its operations, UBS Arena has become a model for the transit-oriented, sustainable entertainment venues of the future," said Legislator Carrie Solages. "I look forward to continuing my office's work to deliver a state-of-the-art community center and other essential community resources for the benefit of the residents of Elmont and all who neighbor UBS Arena."

"Setting and meeting sustainability goals is an extremely important exercise for facilities like UBS Arena," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "The impressive objectives outlined in this plan will improve the quality of life for residents who not only live around the arena but also in other surrounding communities. From zero waste goals to lowering carbon emissions and working with brands focused on environmental solutions, we are proud to have a world-class, sustainable entertainment venue right here in the Town of Hempstead, and encourage businesses across the town to follow suit."

For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

