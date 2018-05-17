UBS Art Collection Brings Ed Ruscha VERY: Works From the UBS Art Collection to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark

Ruscha's oeuvre is not easily confined to a category. Affiliated with Pop Art, Ruscha employs everyday objects such as comics or consumer products. Gasoline stations, a signature subject of the L.A. based artist, are referenced in several works. Another highlight will be six variations of the famed 20th Century Fox movie studio logo that the artist could see from his studio in East Hollywood. Ruscha's more conceptual works depicting playful single words and phrases, which are telling of his background in the advertising industry, feature prominently in the exhibition.

Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection states: "Ed Ruscha is among America's most recognized and influential living artists. The UBS Art Collection is fortunate to have a significant body of works by Ruscha, a concentration unsurpassed by that of any other artist and one that greatly enhances its distinctive character. In retrospect, Ruscha's work is not without a certain nostalgia, for the pre-digital age of ubiquitous signage, the seduction of nascent Hollywood and vanishing totems of the American lifestyle. It is hard to imagine a more inviting venue to debut this presentation than the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, which is one of the museum world's true gems, known internationally for its focused and intelligent exhibitions, and graced with a spectacular setting."

Anders Kold, Curator and Head of Acquisitions at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and curator of the exhibition, adds: "Through the generosity of the UBS Art Collection we have gained access to a splendid panorama of Ed Ruscha's works. Some fifty works on paper enable us to examine the most well-known motifs and conceptual proposals carried out over almost sixty years. The quality of the works is stunning and runs into all corners of what an artist can pursue on paper - and in this way an ideal contribution to the ongoing Louisiana On Paper series."

The UBS Art Collection is at the core of UBS's commitment to contemporary art and is widely recognized as one of the most important corporate collections with more than 30,000 works including paintings, photographs, drawings, prints and sculptures by artists from more than 70 countries. Recent acquisitions include works by Derrick Adams, Etel Adnan, Ding Yi, Sam Gilliam, Sheila Hicks, Carrie Moyer, Catherine Opie, Trevor Paglen, and Shahzia Sikander.

Hatje Cantz is publishing a companion catalogue, which includes a foreword by Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Director Poul Erik Tøjner and KODE Art Museums and Composer Homes Director Petter Snare, a preface by Chair of the UBS Art Board Ulrich Körner and Mary Rozell, and texts by Mary Rozell, artist George Condo and Anders Kold.

UBS has been a proud sponsor of programs and exhibitions at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art since 2014 and has contributed to other major exhibitions of works from the collection, such as Louisiana on Paper: Lucian Freud in 2015. As one of the world's most renowned museums, Louisiana offers a unique interaction between art, architecture and nature, and an acclaimed program of exhibitions.

The exhibition will travel to the KODE Art Museums and Composer Homes in Bergen in the fall of 2018.

