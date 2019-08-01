UBS Financial Services Inc. Announces Partnership With BizEquity for Enterprise Access

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. today announced a partnership with BizEquity, a leading online provider of estimated business valuations. This will allow a select group of UBS financial advisors in the US arm of its Global Wealth Management business, to access BizEquity's database of businesses and valuation information. Enterprise access through BizEquity will increase the service and support that UBS financial advisors can provide to business owner clients, and informal valuation reports will assist with financial planning needs that will allow clients to be more competitive in their respective industries.

James Jack, Director of the Business Owner Strategic Client Segment at UBS Financial Services Inc. said: "Our advisors are constantly looking for new ways to grow their business and expand their reach, particularly in middle-market businesses. We believe BizEquity is an incredible resource for our advisors who serve our business owner clients, and access to the BizEquity platform will help us to deliver highly tailored advice to our clients."

Enterprise access is a critical component in expanding UBS's business owner client segment as BizEquity will drive greater engagement with business owner clients across all phases of the business owner lifecycle, especially during business growth and transition.

"UBS is one of the preeminent names in the wealth management industry and we are proud to announce our partnership. The clients and prospects that it serves will benefit from our service to help them answer one of the most important questions they will ever ask: 'What is my business worth?'," said Michael M. Carter, founder & CEO of BizEquity.

Jason Early, Chief Revenue Officer at BizEquity said: "With over $13.1 trillion of business owner wealth set to transition over the course of the next decade, helping these business owners understand their value and wealth may be one of the largest opportunities in the financial services industry[1]."

BizEquity is a leading provider of business valuations, distributing its cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform businesses of their lending, insurance, and wealth management needs and potential.

[1] Orion Advisor Services, 2018

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As one of the world's largest wealth managers, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.



UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). www.ubs.com

About BizEquity

BizEquity is a leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. BizEquity has pre-valued over 33 million private businesses and distributes its patented cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending; insurance; and wealth management needs and potential. BizEquity is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania but has offices around the world in key markets such as London; Singapore; and Delhi. For more information, please visit: www.bizequity.com

BizEquity and UBS Financial Services Inc. are not affiliated.

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947655/BizEquity_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

UBS

Laura Hastings

laura.hastings@ubs.com

+1-212-882-5705

BizEquity

Richard Morgan Evans/ Pippa Wiltshire/Rhianna Miller

Sapience Communications

bizequity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

+44 (0)203-195-3240

SOURCE BizEquity; UBS Financial Services Inc.