UBS Global Wealth Management, 2020 Competitor Profile - Examines Financial Performance, Key Ratios, AUM Growth, and More

Headquartered in Switzerland, UBS is a global organization with a physical wealth management presence in 40 countries. It operates through four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. UBS is the world's largest wealth manager as measured by assets under management.



This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of UBS's private banking and wealth management operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.



Key Highlights



UBS is the leading wealth management firm serving the UHNW segment. It has a strong global presence, with the Americas and Europe its biggest markets as measured by assets under management (AUM).

its biggest markets as measured by assets under management (AUM). In February 2018 , UBS merged its Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas divisions to create Global Wealth Management in order to better serve wealthy clients and cut costs.

, UBS merged its Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas divisions to create Global Wealth Management in order to better serve wealthy clients and cut costs. UBS is focusing on growth in the US and Asia Pacific - the markets where it expects the wealth of its key client segment to grow at the fastest pace. In April 2019 , UBS became the first wealth manager to grow its assets to $400bn in the region.

