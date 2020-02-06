UBS Greater Florida Market Has 19 Advisors Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that 19 Financial Advisors across the Greater Florida market, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2020 for the state of Florida.

Advisors on this list are chosen based on quantitative criteria, such as revenue, assets under management, and client retention, as well as qualitative criteria, which includes a telephone or in-person meeting, community involvement, discussion with management and peers, client experience, team dynamics and more.

"We're very proud to see so many of our Advisors on this prestigious list," said UBS Greater Florida's Managing Director and Market Head, Greg Kadet. "They've worked hard to give their clients the highest level of attention and success."

Those chosen for this honor work in a variety of practices across 13 of the 15 offices, including Gainesville, Melbourne, Orlando, Winter Haven, Bonita Springs, Clearwater, Fort Meyers, Naples, North Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Ponte Vedra and Sarasota.

The advisors on this list include: Michael C. Carr; Todd J. Starkey, CFP, CRPC, CIMA; Jason A. Johnson, CIMA, CRPS; Conley Thornhill, CFP, CIMA; William E. Clegg IV, CFP, CIMA; Richard Marcatos, CFP; John T. Petika, Sr; Nicholas Maurillo, CIMA; David McQuade, ChFC, CFP, CIMA, CMFC; Terry Dean, AAMS, CMFC; Douglas C. DiGiorno, CRPC, CRPS; Hugh J. Fisher; Pamela Mitchell, CRPC, CFP; Samantha A. Parker-Hopkins, CIMA, CFP, CEPA, CRPS; Matt Kilgroe; Jason E. Stephens, CFP; Manish Mehta, CFA, CFP; Christopher C. Aitken, CIMA; and Scott D. Zelniker, CRPC, CRPS.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

