UBS Managing Director Choo Oi Yee To Join iSTOX As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Choo has over 20 years of experience in the investment and banking industry, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Singapore Corporate Client Solutions for UBS, where she was responsible for UBS Singapore's investment banking business. In her new role at iSTOX, Choo will be a key member of iSTOX's management team responsible for driving the company's overall business growth by building its network of investors and issuers. She will join the iSTOX team in January of 2020.

"I see some truly fundamental changes on the horizon for capital markets and I believe that Singapore -- and the iSTOX team -- are uniquely well positioned to take advantage of them," she said. "I'm very excited to be joining the team and look forward to helping iSTOX grow into the platform of choice for 21st century issuance and investment."

Choo's appointment comes at a strategically important period for the company; iSTOX has initiated plans to grow its base of issuers and investors as it works towards graduation from MAS's Fintech Regulatory Sandbox in early 2020.

"It was clear to us that we needed someone with Oi Yee's stature, reputation, and experience for our CCO role. Among other requirements, we needed someone with deep securities, issuance, and trading experience at a very senior level; someone with outstanding relationships with major institutional investors, business leaders, family offices, and others; and, most importantly, someone with a deep and instinctual understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing issuers and investors," said Danny Toe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ICHX.

"We are pleased to welcome Oi Yee to the team as we open up applications for iSTOX investor accounts and plan an exciting issuer pipeline ahead of our projected sandbox graduation early next year," said Darius Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of iSTOX.

What Is iSTOX?

Compared with traditional trading venues, iSTOX is a more flexible, affordable, and inclusive alternative, and offers investment options that were previously inaccessible.

Drawing on the power of advanced smart contract and distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline the issuance and trading process, iSTOX seeks to redefine what capital markets should be by allowing investors and issuers to connect and transact directly. In addition, the iSTOX platform allows for the issuance, investment, and trading of regulated digitized securities with structures customizable to each issuer.

iSTOX's key shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia's leading multi asset market infrastructure and exchange operator; Heliconia, a Temasek Holdings subsidiary focusing on investment in fast growing companies; and Phatra, a leading Thai investment and private bank and a member of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group. iSTOX also holds key partnerships with global law firm Allen & Overy, multinational audit firms PwC and Deloitte, and well-established corporate finance advisors SAC Capital and RHT Capital.

