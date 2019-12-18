UBS Team Joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management and Announces Opening of Annapolis, MD Office

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today that Frank Scicchitano and Cory Chambers have joined the team from UBS Wealth Management. Frank will also lead the newly opened Annapolis, MD office of Seventy2 Capital.

Frank Scicchitano, Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Frank joins Seventy2 Capital as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor. He has over 18 years in the wealth management industry. "I'm excited to join an independent team with the depth of experience and resources including research that Seventy2 Capital possesses. I am also looking forward to increasing Seventy2 Capital's presence in the Annapolis market and partnering with other advisors seeking an independent platform to best serve their clients' financial and investment goals," noted Scicchitano.

Cory Chambers will also join the Seventy2 Capital team from UBS as a Senior Registered Client Associate. He has worked closely with Scicchitano to support their client's account management needs and will assume a similar role at Seventy2 Capital. He has 15 years of experience in the industry as both an advisor and client service professional.

Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital had this to say. "We are thrilled that Frank and Cory have chosen to join our team and will spearhead our continued expansion in the Washington, DC – Baltimore Region." Fautrel's Seventy2 Capital Partner and Co-founder, Paul Carlson, added, "It is our goal to be a home for advisors seeking an accomplished team of professionals who will support their personal vision for growing their business and provide the resources to help their clients' achieve their investment goals."

Seventy2 Capital's Annapolis office is located at 1910 Towne Centre Blvd and is its third location in the region.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With nearly 130 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, their advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. Seventy2 Capital has also been recognized as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. To learn more, visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-1219-01866

