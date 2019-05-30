UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy Investor Update: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers File New Case for Additional UBS YES Investors

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have filed new claims in arbitration on behalf of two additional UBS YES investors who lost money invested in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy ("UBS YES") trading program. The claims were filed against UBS.

This is the second case filed by the Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities attorney Alan Rosca and his partners on behalf of UBS YES investors. Attorney Rosca and his partners are working with more UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy investors and are preparing additional cases on their behalf, seeking compensation for their losses. UBS YES investors may contact attorney Alan Rosca or his colleagues Mark Goldman or Doug Bench for additional information or a free evaluation of their recovery options.

The UBS YES investors in the case recently filed by attorney Rosca and his colleagues suffered substantial, seven-figure losses.

UBS advertised its YES program as an option-based trading strategy that sought to increase returns for investors who committed a certain minimum amount of their portfolio (called a "Mandate") to the YES program. UBS YES investors have started seeing substantial losses in their portfolios last year. UBS YES investors who are working with the Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers have expressed serious concerns about the direction of their portfolios and the trading strategy.

In their newly-filed case on behalf of the UBS YES investors, the Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities attorneys are seeking compensation for the investors' losses in view of the trading strategy and risk disclosures surrounding the YES program, among others. The claims focus on a number of important issues, including whether the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy fully and adequately disclosed to investors important and major risks associated with the YES program and whether the actual trading strategy was consistent with the advertised strategy in the YES marketing materials.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys have launched a website with updates for UBS YES investors, at https://yieldenhancementlosses.com/.

Investors who believe they lost money invested in UBS' Yield Enhancement Strategy may contact attorney Alan Rosca or his colleagues, Mark Goldman or Doug Bench, for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

