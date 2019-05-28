UBT Announces Radical Changes to Its Pricing Structure

MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bus Technology, a provider of cutting-edge hardware and software solutions to the motorcoach industry, announced a fundamental shift in their existing pricing designed to help operators open new profit centers within their existing customer base.

"It's time that companies started partnering with motor carriers, and we are here to blaze the trail," says UBT president Christian Riddell. "We declared in January that we are here to help operators make more money and we are ready to put our money where our mouth is."

The new model that UBT has coined as "profit-sharing" was created with one goal in mind: to reduce the barrier of entry for operators in equipping their fleet with the latest onboard infotainment technology. UBT has cut the monthly cost of the NetBox Suite by nearly 70% to $99, which includes amenities like onboard WiFi, high-speed LTE data, blockbuster movie streaming, safety message deployment, and more.

"Too often in the industry, we see motor carriers being asked to make all the investment, take all the risk, and hope that things work out. This profit-sharing model is us showing that we are willing to take on some of that risk," Riddell continued. "We have set up a system that allows us to charge additional fees only on the actual profit that the operators make when using our system."

The model allows operators to engage a new profit center both for charter and line-run operations giving them the ability to charge on a per charter basis, to an entire group, and/or to individual passengers.

"We are committed to helping operators start to see that there are ways to raise prices, without raising prices," Riddell added.

Current UBT customers have the option to either change to the new structure or stick with their current pricing plan while new customers will all be using the new model.

