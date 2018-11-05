UBT-Sponsored AAMA Holds First National Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Motorcoach Association (AAMA), sponsored by United Bus Technology (UBT) hosted its first national conference in Atlantic City at the Resorts Casino. The conference ran from October 28th-30th.

"This event has been long in the making and we are pleased with everything the conference delivered," said Tingting Guo, Secretary of AAMA and Business Consultant with UBT. "AAMA was created in order to better the landscape for owner-operators and this is a huge step for us."

This conference followed the organization's most recent meeting at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. UBT's Director of Sales, Chris Liang, spoke at the event. "I think everyone is excited to see the effects of this conference," Liang says. "It's an event that will help determine the future of the motorcoach industry and having this group of people all working together, I think that means positive things are in store."

Other speakers included the United Motorcoach Association's Vice President Ken Presley, who gave a presentation titled "How Government Works." The focus of this presentation was to further educate members on the legislative and regulatory process while focusing on the advantages of becoming more involved with the legislative process.

AAMA Chief Administrative Officer Godfrey Lebron gave a speech alongside Presley concerning interstate carriers' hours of service and better management practices. Members also learned about crash rates, compliance reviews, and the rating process.

AAMA President and owner of Eastern Bus David Wang said, "These sessions provide the kind of invaluable information you can only receive by attending this type of event." Wang also expressed excitement at what the association achieved at the National Conference.

UBT supports the AAMA's mission and enjoyed meeting everyone that came to the National Conference. UBT stands behind the AAMA in their endeavors.

About UBT

United Bus Technology is an industry-focused All-In-One hardware and software turnkey solution provider for the motorcoach industry. For more details, please visit http://www.unitedbustech.com.

About AAMA

The Asian American Motorcoach Association was created to represent Asian American owners and operators, and to educate and assist them in navigating the complex landscape of the motorcoach industry. For more details, please visit https://www.asianamericanma.org/.

