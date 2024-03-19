UBTECH and Anodot Join Forces to Optimize Azure Cloud Financial Management

New partnership brings Anodot's FinOps expertise to UBTECH Azure Clients to Optimize Cloud Spend.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, a leader in cloud cost management, announced a significant partnership with UBTECH, a leading Israeli MSP and part of One Group. UBTECH has selected Anodot's platform for its exceptional anomaly detection capabilities, as well as for gaining complete insights into customer costs and streamlining billing.

Anodot and UBTECH partnership on Azure cloud cost optimization.

As organizations increasingly adopt Azure cloud solutions, managing cloud finances becomes crucial. UBTECH, a Microsoft Senior Partner with a history of implementing Microsoft technologies, views Anodot as a long-term ally in serving its dedicated Microsoft Azure customer base.

The partnership will leverage Anodot's innovative FinOps solutions to provide UBTECH 's clients with advanced tools for cloud cost analysis, budget optimization, and efficient resource utilization. By choosing Anodot, UBTECH reinforces its commitment to delivering advanced, client-centric cloud solutions, furthering its mission of treating clients as partners.

What the Partnership Entails:

Providing advanced anomaly detection and FinOps tools to manage Azure cloud finances.

Enhanced financial visibility and cost optimization for UBTECH 's Azure clients.

Catering to a diverse client base from startups to large enterprises across Israel and Europe .

and . Empowering UBTECH to maintain its client-partner model through enhanced cloud financial management.

UBTECH has been a Microsoft Senior Partner for over 15 years, recognized for its excellence in Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other advanced technology solutions. With its cloud migration and management expertise, UBTECH serves over 500 leading clients, enhancing their productivity, security, and business continuity.

This partnership with Anodot solidifies UBTECH's commitment to being at the forefront of cloud management solutions.

The collaboration between Anodot and UBTECH aims to expand Anodot's footprint in the Israeli and European markets while equipping UBTECH with cutting-edge tools to optimize their clients' cloud spend. This long-term partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in cloud cost management for Azure environments.

David Drai, CEO of Anodot, stated: "We are excited about our partnership with UBTECH as it marks a significant step in expanding Anodot's Azure services. It's a collaboration that resonates deeply with us, given our shared commitment to delivering exceptional cloud management solutions for MSPs. Together with UBTECH, we aim to revolutionize the way Azure clients optimize their cloud spend, combining our innovative FinOps tools with their profound Azure expertise. This union is more than strategic; it's a commitment to elevating cloud financial management for our clients long-term."

According to Gil Gross, Cloud CTO of UBTECH, "After testing many solutions in the market we concluded that Anodot would be our best fit to collaborate with from a Technology and Service point of view."

Ronen Gabbay, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of UBTECH, added "We see Anodot as a long-term Partner to us and our clients because of the Technology that combines both MSPs solutions and unique AI capabilities."

SOURCE Anodot