UC Asset LP to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset (OTCQX: UCASU), based in Atlanta, GA, focused on Real Estate Investment, today announced that Christal Jordan, Investor Relations Director, Greg Bankson, Managing Partner and Larry Wu, Founding Partner, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Thursday, February 20th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/022020VIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About UC Asset

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

