UC Asset Rated "Buy" by Independent Analyst with Target Price at $4.00 per Share

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC, released its initial analysis report on UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU), which rates UCASU as "Buy", and sets its target price at $4.00 per share, using its model of discounted future earnings.

As of the end of most recent trading day, UCASU's shares were closed at $1.23 per share.

According to Litchfield Hills Research, its report accurately reflect their personal views about UC Asset and the underlying securities. Their report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241, 3110. The analyst who did research on UC Asset is registered with FINRA and the report has been reviewed by a Supervisory Analyst.

Litchfield Hills came out of their research conclusion on the basis that, among other reasons, UC Asset is rebranding itself while expanding into cannabis property investments, and UC Asset has 7 years of record of accomplishments in real estate investment.

According to the filings and news releases by the company, UC Asset is one of the only four SEC-reporting public companies which invest in cannabis properties. It also has a track record of profitability, reported $0.12 per share net income for 2021 and distributed $0.10 per share dividend in 2022.

The research report is accessible to the public on the research firms' web site: https://www.hillsresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/UCASU-Initiation-C.pdf

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

