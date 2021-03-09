UC Davis Health Adopts Qview Enterprise Software to Support Hospital-Wide Quality Initiative

Dr. Gregory J. Jurkovich, Professor of Surgery and Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery at UC Davis Health , says, "We are partnering with Qview to improve our already excellent care. The ability to refer cases to other divisions and departments to discuss quality of care issues in a HIPAA-compliant and protected environment can be crucial for enhancing patient care. A relational database of quality-of-care concerns and outcomes should allow a much more institutional picture of areas in need of focus, which is always helpful for providers."

"Working with the adult and pediatric surgical departments over the past few years we've seen firsthand the commitment to quality and patient care at UC Davis," says Michael Baker, President and CEO of Qview Health. "We're pleased that Qview Enterprise was chosen for hospital-wide implementation. Expanding the means for collaboration around quality of care at all levels of the organization is a win for providers and patients alike."

Qview Enterprise software uses physician-reported adverse event and disease management data to support actionable quality improvement plans within healthcare systems. Configurable at the department and specialty level, Qview Enterprise provides flexibility for clinicians to input and access data while maintaining a standardized and secure platform for the institution. With the means to confidentially perform case reviews and securely communicate across departments, delays in data collection and communication are significantly reduced. Quick identification of quality concerns allows for immediate corrective action, as well as the development and tracking of preventative protocols to reduce future occurrences.

About Qview Health, Inc.

Qview Health is dedicated to advancing enterprise healthcare software to support hospital-wide quality initiatives. Capturing physician-reported adverse event and disease management data, Qview provides the flexibility providers want within a standardized framework that hospitals need, making it easier to get everyone on board with quality improvement. For more information visit www.qviewhealth.com

