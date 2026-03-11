UC Health and the U.S. Air Force Unveil Expanded C-STARS Simulation Center

The world's most advanced military trauma training facility sets new standards for readiness, response, and resilience

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Health and the U.S. Air Force announced the opening of the expanded Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) Simulation Center at UC Health. The new, state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot facility represents the next generation of military and civilian trauma training, significantly advancing medical readiness, response, and research.

U.S. Air Force medical personnel participate in trauma simulation training at the expanded C-STARS Simulation Center at UC Health in Cincinnati.

The $10 million expansion, developed in partnership with the 711th Human Performance Wing of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), prepares Air Force medical teams to deliver lifesaving care in combat zones, humanitarian missions, and complex civilian emergencies.

Designed to mirror the realities of modern trauma care, the expanded simulation center includes a fully equipped command center, enhanced education and training suites, dedicated research space, and an immersive virtual reality environment.

Key features of the expanded facility include:

High-fidelity, full-scale simulation technology

Immersive virtual and augmented reality environments

Data-informed performance tools supporting real-time clinical decision-making

Configurable spaces replicating battlefield, transport, and hospital settings

"With this state-of-the-art facility, we ensure our medics are prepared to meet the challenges of any environment," said Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart, commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing. "This partnership is setting a global standard for trauma training and medical research."

"From expanding opportunities for cutting-edge training to researching new medical intervention techniques, every effort is driven by a single mission: saving lives," said Col. Ric Speakman, commander of the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine. "This facility ensures the men and women who serve are equipped to deliver expert medical care worldwide."

Building on more than two decades of collaboration, the expanded simulation center will be the most advanced C-STARS facility worldwide. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) teams are prepared to care for the most critically injured patients in austere, high-stress, and rapidly evolving environments.

"UC Health, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, is setting the standard for readiness, response, and resilience through the C-STARS Simulation Center," said Col. Valerie Sams, MD, director of C-STARS Cincinnati, U.S. Air Force, and trauma surgeon at UC Medical Center. "Together, we're ensuring the lessons learned here save lives - on the battlefield and at home."

In addition to its advanced training mission, the expanded C-STARS Simulation Center will serve as a national hub for operationally relevant, data-driven research. The center's dedicated research infrastructure enables researchers and clinicians to evaluate new medical technologies, autonomous systems, and care models under realistic operational conditions.

"Every time we step into this simulation center, we're reminded our research isn't about equipment - it's about saving lives," said Jim Lehman, UC Medical research site lead for the en route care section of AFRL's Human Effectiveness Directorate. "If our work helps medics bring one more service member home safely, every hour spent here is worth it."

Through this integrated research-and-training approach, the center will help shape future doctrine and capability development within the Department of Air Force, ensuring rapid, evidence-based advances that enhance warfighter survivability.

Established in 2002, C-STARS Cincinnati has trained 5,000+ Air Force medical professionals.

Through joint training, shared research, and advanced simulation, initially funded by Congress, C-STARS prepares military medics and civilian first responders, helping create safer communities. Learn more at UCHealth.com/C-STARS.

