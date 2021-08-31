UC Irvine Athletics and AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership

The three-year agreement calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for all Anteater sports programs, as well as their corporate partners, including facility signage, field & wall graphics, promotional banners, and more. In addition, UC Irvine Athletics will receive expert service & ongoing maintenance for all their signage and marketing needs.

For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and leagues, this new agreement further solidifies AAA Flag's presence in the southern California sports market.

"We are very excited to solidify our partnership with AAA Flag and Banner and look forward to our collaboration in building our brand throughout our athletic venues," said Phil Wang, Senior Associate Athletic Director - External Affairs for UC Irvine.

Rob Blakeley, National Account Executive for AAA Flag & Banner said, "We're thrilled to partner with UC Irvine, an institution and athletics program with such high standards of excellence, as well as an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base."

About the University of California, Irvine:

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It's located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

About AAA Flag & Banner:

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

