UC Irvine Professor Kristen Monroe Writes New Book on Republicans Who Stood up To Trump

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Why have so few Republicans stood up to Donald Trump? What has happened to the GOP, where unquestioning Trump loyalty is now more important than traditional conservative values? Author Kristen Monroe offers an analysis of today's GOP mindset and why only a handful followed their consciences.

Her book, "Politics, Principle and Standing Up to Donald Trump: Moral Courage in the Republican Party," was published this week. (Ethics International Press Ltd, UK)

The book, co-authored with 13 students, includes interviews with one-time Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

Monroe, a professor at University of California, Irvine, provides insights into courage in politics, and new analysis into the Trump phenomenon, showing why re-electing is harmful for democracy.

Endorsements

"People ask why I stood up to Trump. I've seen firsthand how great a threat Trump poses. How he's coarsened political life, legitimizing a politics of anger and pitting us against one another. (Monroe does) an excellent job of detailing how this happened and why it's important that Trump never again hold office." – Anthony Scaramucci, ex-Trump communications director

"Brilliantly profiles the moral courage of Republicans who stood up to Trump's desecration of basic institutions and processes of American government. Americans who believe in preserving our founding principles should read this book." -- Richard Painter, Chief White House ethics lawyer for George W. Bush

"As someone who personally experienced consequences of standing up to Trump, this book is a crucial reminder that upholding democratic values and ethical principles against the tide of authoritarianism transcends party." -- Alexander Vindman, former National Security Council officer who flagged the call between Trump and President Zelenskyy leading to Trump's first impeachment

About Kristen Monroe and the Book

Chancellor's Distinguished Professor of Politics at UC Irvine and founding Director of its Ethics Center, Monroe is a political psychologist best known for her prize-winning work on altruism, moral choice and the engagement of science, ethics and politics. A Pulitzer Prize nominee, she has written more than 20 books.

Publication Information

"Politics, Principle and Standing Up to Donald Trump: Moral Courage in the Republican Party" by Kristen Monroe

June 2024

Ethics International Press Ltd, UK

456 pages

Hardcover: $112; 978-1-80441-524-5

Paperback: $38; 978-1-80441-526-9

