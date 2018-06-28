UC Riverside Joins Technology Pathways Initiative To Advance Diversity In Computing

CAWIT Board Chair, Belle Wei, said, "We welcome UC Riverside, renowned for its innovative academic programs, into the alliance of universities moving TPI forward to educate current and future generations of students who will expand the frontiers of technology." Dr. Wei is Carolyn Guidry Chair, Engineering Education and Innovative Learning; and former Dean, College of Engineering, San José State University.

"Our partnership with CAWIT provides UC Riverside faculty with opportunities to develop and pilot interdisciplinary computing degree programs more quickly with initial funding support from corporate sponsors," said Peter Hayashida, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement. "Together, we will open doors to new and highly relevant learning opportunities for more students, including those who have traditionally been underrepresented in engineering and the sciences."

According to Sharon L. Walker, Interim Dean, Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering, "We are excited to join TPI with the goal of advancing diversity in Computing through undergraduate studies in Data Science, with an interdisciplinary computing degree program to be implemented in the Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering and the College of Natural & Agricultural Sciences."

"Through cross-campus collaboration, we will create new interdisciplinary degree programs that integrate curricula in computer science, statistics, and domain areas (e.g. astronomy, biology, and economics) in which data science can be applied," said Kathryn Uhrich, Dean, College of Natural & Agricultural Sciences.

"To diversify recruitment in computing, and to support student learning cohorts enrolled in the new interdisciplinary programs, UC Riverside will engage in TPI university/industry conferences, workshops and other events, creating a vibrant social network of students, faculty and industry mentors," said Marek Chrobak, Chair, Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

TPI universities include Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, San Francisco State University, San José State University, UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC Riverside. TPI university pilot programs are supported by a $3 Million gift from TPI industry partners Intel Corporation, KLA-Tencor Foundation, and Salesforce, which provide mentoring and internships for participating students.

