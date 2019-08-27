UC San Diego Health, UCI Health Deploying Phynd as Enterprise Provider Information Management Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phynd Technologies, Inc., a leading health care provider information management platform, announced that UC San Diego Health, a nationally-ranked nonprofit hospital system, has selected Phynd to manage all provider information across its 800-bed hospital and multi-specialty academic health science center.

UC San Diego Health joins UCI Health (Orange County, CA) as a Phynd user, expanding Phynd's use across two of the five of UC Health's academic medical health systems.

UC San Diego Health will leverage the Phynd platform to curate a single, digitized, searchable system containing all employed and external providers and their subspecialties, locations, health plan participation and more, to enhance provider data quality in UC San Diego Health and UCI Health's shared Epic system and retire their homegrown siloed database system.

"We have gone live with Phynd because of the depth and breadth of Phynd's provider and location profiles, as well as its powerful search capability, giving us an enterprise-wide, single source of truth to manage all provider and related information," said Sri Bharadwaj, Chief Information Security Officer for UCI Health. "The bi-directional integration with Epic will ensure that provider, specialty, location, health plan and other information in Epic is always accurate and up-to-date."

UC San Diego Health is an integrated health system providing clinical care, research, and teaching at locations in Hillcrest and La Jolla, California. These locations support acute in-patient care and a spectrum of out-patient primary and specialty medical and surgical services, including emergency patient care. Ambulatory clinics located throughout the county further position UC San Diego Health to deliver care across the entire region.

"We're pleased to be expanding our UC Health partnership with the addition of UC San Diego," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd. "We look forward to UC San Diego Health, a leader in numerous medical and surgical specialties, joining the growing number of health systems deploying Phynd to ensure that provider, place and payor information is always up-to-date in their EHR and other mission-critical systems."

About Phynd Technologies, Inc.

Phynd is a provider information management platform that serves as a single, central source of truth for your providers - their locations, networks and health plans. Phynd dynamically serves up your provider information in a personalized web/mobile experience, continuously sharing updates with Find a Doctor websites, EHRs and other systems via an easy-to-deploy, modern API. Health systems using Phynd enjoy an improved consumer experience, increased utilization, more efficient registration and scheduling, reduced claim delays, reductions in data administration, and more efficient marketing and management of clinical networks.

Phynd clients include Yale New Haven Health System, Duke Health, UNC Health Care, University of Michigan, Orlando Healthcare, Kettering Healthcare, UC Irvine Health, and Houston Methodist. Phynd is an Epic App Orchard member. The Phynd 360 Platform is powered by Amazon Web Services. Learn more at www.phynd.com.

Contact:

Andrea LePain

617-275-8112

andrea@emediajunction.com

SOURCE Phynd Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.phynd.com

