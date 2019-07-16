UCaaS Options Expand for the Mid-Market, Study Finds

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced the release of a report conducted by Frost & Sullivan analyzing technology and market trends around UCaaS services.

The report, commissioned by Claro Enterprise Solutions, concludes that businesses are increasingly adopting Internet Protocol telephony and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions to increase worker productivity, improve collaboration and enhance customer experiences. The report also states that UCaaS options are expanding for mid-market organizations (those with anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 users).

"Mid-market organizations have traditionally been underserved by UCaaS providers," said Elka Popova, the lead researcher for the Frost & Sullivan report. "This is changing, as the range of UCaaS options and technology bundles is expanding significantly. For mid-market buyers, the challenge now becomes to find the right mix of capabilities and select the right technology partner."

UCaaS solutions were first adopted by small businesses with minimal legacy infrastructure seeking flexibility, simplicity and low costs. Larger enterprises pursuing digital transformation followed suit. While major telecommunications companies focused on the requirements of these two segments, the mid-market was largely neglected.

According to Frost & Sullivan, 82% of North American technology decision makers are moving or planning to move parts or all of their enterprise telephony to the Cloud by the end of 2019. Drivers of this trend include growing numbers of mobile and remote workers, a pressing need to reduce IT complexity to focus on business strategy and the increasing affordability and functionality of technology solutions.

In this environment, mid-market businesses are positioned to leverage UCaaS to address increasingly sophisticated business requirements around scalability, collaboration and customer experiences in a cost-effective manner.

"With so many solution options to choose from, customers must assess a wide range of criteria such as cost, scalability, flexibility and security," said Fernando Rojas, senior global product manager for UCaaS at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Customers don't want to overcomplicate things, but at the same time they shouldn't settle for a generic, one-size-fits-all approach. By combining technology expertise, agility and customer focus, we are able to deliver tailored solutions that align closely to specific business requirements."

