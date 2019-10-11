UCaaS Providers Get Ahead Offering Custom Phone Numbers from RingBoost

Small businesses are turning to UCaaS providers to deliver centralized and streamlined communications to save costs, increase efficiency, and enable better customer service. UCaaS providers bring together previously fragmented services onto one platform, building personalized, modular solutions for clients that include services such as business phone systems, voicemail, videoconferencing capabilities, text messaging, auto-attendants, unified messaging, live chat, email, data centers, and more. Now, thanks to RingBoost, they can further expand their offerings by enabling clients to select unique and memorable phone numbers.

"It's an obvious value-add service for communications providers," RingBoost Partner and SVP of Operations, Rick Dionisio explains. "We can set up the UCaaS provider with our white labeled API tool inside their platform, or we can offer white-glove service to help their customers find the perfect phone number for their business needs."

As more and more communications providers are moving to a UCaaS model, they need to take every opportunity to stand out and provide more value to customers. For SMB clients who care about their brand, a memorable phone number that contains a meaningful word or easy-dial pattern will improve advertising response rates and increase inbound inquiries.

RingBoost partner and UCaaS provider Total Choice Communications offers custom phone numbers to their clients. "We serve all kinds of businesses, but we have a specialty in franchises," notes Owner Jeremy Duffy. "We enable clients be more productive and successful across the entire business, and that includes marketing. Having the ability to select a vanity phone number gives our customers an edge, and, in turn, it makes us a provider-of-choice. Working with RingBoost has helped us up our game."

RingBoost is the nation's largest custom phone number marketplace, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking numbers. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost gives companies the tools they need to improve marketing effectiveness, skyrocket revenue, and grow long-term brand loyalty. For more information visit www.ringboost.com.

