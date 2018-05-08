UCAN Partners with San Francisco Marathon to Fuel Runners Sugar-free

The UCAN Company is partnering with The San Francisco Marathon as the Official Pre & Post Race Nutrition and will offer their unique energy products, powered by SuperStarch, to runners for training and on race day. UCAN products are a popular energy source for runners and endurance athletes seeking steady, long-lasting energy without sugar. UCAN fuels a wide range of elite and everyday athletes, from 4x Olympian Meb Keflezighi when he crossed the finish line to win the Boston Marathon to beginner runners training for fitness and looking to limit their sugar intake.

In addition to The San Francisco Marathon on Sunday, July 29, 2018, UCAN products will also be served pre & post race at the Berkeley Half Marathon this November. UCAN will also work with Run365, the Official Training Program and Club of The San Francisco Marathon, to educate runners on healthier fueling strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with an iconic race like The San Francisco Marathon and to work with an organization like Run365 to focus on year-round fitness and health for runners," says Shoba Murali, CEO of The UCAN Company. "At UCAN, we believe nutrition is about much more than what you do on race-day and we're excited to help runners fuel their goals the healthy way."

"UCAN is the perfect fuel partner for our runners at The San Francisco Marathon where high performance, endurance and nutrition meet at the start line of the 41st running of this time-honored race," said Cindy Myers, Vice President of Marketing for The San Francisco Marathon and RUN365.

So what makes UCAN special? It's SuperStarch - the revolutionary energy source in UCAN nutrition products. SuperStarch is a naturally cooked non-GMO food starch that delivers a slow-release of complex carbs without a significant spike & crash in blood sugar levels. UCAN products powered by SuperStarch deliver hours of steady, long-lasting energy with no spike & crash for athletic performance, workouts, and daily life.

The unique SuperStarch carbohydrate in UCAN was originally created for a purpose - to provide energy for Jonah, a child with a rare condition that prohibits the body from producing its own blood sugar, resulting in frequent and dangerous episodes of hypoglycemia.

After conducting clinical trials on athletes, who also need to work to manage their glucose levels, UCAN launched at the Boston Marathon in 2010. Since then, the company has made major strides in running, partnering with top athletes like Meb, respected coaches like Greg McMillan, elite running teams like ZAP Fitness, and prestigious events like the New Haven Road Race and now the San Francisco Marathon.

UCAN nutrition products powered by SuperStarch are currently available in powder and bar format, in a variety of flavors, at 300+ specialty running stores around the country and also can be purchased online.

For more information about UCAN, please visit www.generationucan.com/ucanrun. For more on the San Francisco, please visit www.thesfmarathon.com.

About The UCAN Company

UCAN delivers smarter energy powered by SuperStarch, a patented, naturally cooked non-GMO food starch that provides a slow-release of complex carbohydrates to keep you fueled and feeling good. Originally created for a child with a rare metabolic disorder, UCAN's revolutionary SuperStarch is quickly becoming the go-to for steady, long-lasting energy with no crash for everyone from Olympic athletes, to weekend warriors striving for fitness, to thought leaders in health and performance. UCAN is a company built on purpose and passion. Learn more at generationucan.com and get the latest buzz in the UCAN world @GenUCAN on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. #UCAN #UCanRunSF

About The San Francisco Marathon

The 41st running of The San Francisco Marathon (Full Marathon, 1st Half Marathon, 2nd Half Marathon, 5K and Ultramarathon) will fill San Francisco's streets with over 27,500 runners on July 29th, 2018. Runners will enjoy waterfront miles along the Embarcadero, Fisherman's Wharf, and Crissy Field; feel their hearts pound as they approach the Golden Gate Bridge; speed past landmarks like Coit Tower, Golden Gate Park, and AT&T Park; and pound the pavement through San Francisco's liveliest neighborhoods including the Haight-Ashbury and The Mission. The San Francisco Marathon is powered by RUN365. Learn more and register at: www.thesfmarathon.com #ThisIsHappening #TSFM2018

