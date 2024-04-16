UCapital Social Platform Launches in US

Fueled by UCapital Fintech Group, the social platform provides financial professionals with a global ecosystem to redefine how business is conducted

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCapital Fintech Group, a global digital ecosystem that connects investors, enterprises, and business-minded people, today announced the launch of its social network, UCapital, alongside other offerings in the United States. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the Group's growth trajectory, fostering global connectivity in an increasingly diverse financial landscape.

Founded in 2017, UCapital boasts over 500,000 users throughout Europe and is led by Italian entrepreneur Gianmaria Feleppa, who created the comprehensive, turnkey platform as a way to redefine how business globally is done. Investors, firms and business people can come together and discuss new ideas, debate trading strategies, and source capital from investors around the world.

The platform connects investors, firms, and key business professionals, offering opportunities to create new business relationships, career prospects, and networking possibilities. Users can also digest market influencing news and receive live financial market updates in an innovative and user-friendly design through an easy-to-use app on Android and iOS and desktop site.

Through the UCapital social experience, users can enter the wider UCapital Fintech Group ecosystem and explore a worldwide business community where like-minded go-getters converge. Individuals and companies of all levels can network with their peers and forge new relationships as market trends unfold. In addition to UCapital, the entire UCapital Fintech Group's ecosystem offers a range of products for users including:

UCapital Market Intelligence: News, tools, and services for financial professionals at every level offering a diverse array of resources such as cutting-edge market analysis, real-time news updates, and extensive trading tools that leverage AI technology.

UCapital Asset Management: Global investment firm with the goal to liberalize access to prime investment opportunities.

UCapital Academy: A new home and education center for elite traders that offers real career prospects and direct hiring possibilities for investors from all backgrounds.

UCapital Sharks: A dynamic platform where investors and startups forge meaningful connections, seek capital, and roadshow their ideas.

"UCapital isn't just another social platform; it's a flourishing interactive environment where investors can do it all. From connecting with like-minded individuals on our global social network to accessing cutting-edge market intelligence tools – we provide the business community with something that's easy, accessible, and truly global," said Gianmaria Feleppa, CEO of UCapital Fintech Group. "UCapital is where investors find the tools, connections, and opportunities to thrive and succeed amidst today's financial landscape."

For more information about UCapital, please visit the website.

About UCapital Fintech Group

UCapital Fintech Group is a new digital ecosystem that brings companies, investors, and business-minded people together to modernize the financial engine and change the way countries, economies and people interact. Through its innovative offerings – which include the popular social network UCapital, UCapital Market Intelligence, UCapital Asset Management, UCapital Academy, and UCapital Sharks – investors, firms and business-minded individuals can connect on everything from investing and capital sourcing, to trading and information sharing. For more information, please visit the website.

