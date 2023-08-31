UCASU exceeded analyst's expectation for the first half of 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) management expresses their delight that the company's half year performance exceeds the expectation of a third-party analyst who follows UC Asset. 

Independent stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC, updated its analysis report about UC Asset LP on last Friday, August 25, which reiterated its "Buy" rating and its target price at $4.00 per share.  The research report claimed that UC Asset is "exceeding expectations".

However, the management of UC Asset cautions that this is the opinion of one single analyst and there is no consensus, and the fact that UC Asset exceeded the analyst's expectation shall not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions.

According to Litchfield Hills Research, its report accurately reflects their personal views about UC Asset and the underlying securities. Their report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241, 3110. The analyst who did research on UC Asset is registered with FINRA and the report has been reviewed by a Supervisory Analyst.

Litchfield Hills came out of their research conclusion on the basis that, among other reasons, UC Asset is rebranding itself while expanding into cannabis property investments, and UC Asset has 7 years of record of accomplishments in real estate investment.

"We believe UCASU is undervalued, and we support that belief with two valuation techniques. For the purpose of determining our price target we use a discounted future earnings model, which we then compare to its valuation relative to peers," says the report.

According to the report, the shares of UC Asset are trading at a 22% - 68% discount to their peer companies in the cannabis industry.

The research report is accessible to the public on the research firms' web site:

https://www.hillsresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/UCASU-1H23-Final.pdf

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies.  For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

