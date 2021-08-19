UCASU to Form Council of Community Leaders to Advise Landmark Renovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced today that the company will form a council of community leaders from diverse backgrounds to support its newly acquired Rufus Rose House. The council will advise on the restoration as well as the future use of Rufus Rose House, the oldest building in downtown Atlanta, and is officially recognized as a national Historic Place and a Landmark Building of the city.

"We are committed to refurbishing the Rufus Rose House to its proud original state," says Christal Jordan, Executive Director, UC Asset. "Our long term vision is for the property to serve as a reminder of Atlanta's rich history, while pushing the city towards an even more inclusive community. We look forward to welcoming a diverse group of leaders from various sectors in the city including: politics, business, education, art, fashion, music and much more to our 2021 Rufus Rose Council. Together we will make the restoration of the property a symbol of unity, commitment and achievement for the people of Atlanta," says Jordan.

"When we acquired Rufus Rose House, we envisioned its investment value was mostly in its historic and social values, beyond its tangible value as a piece of commercial property," explains Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. "Yes, the property has great commercial value. It is in a great location, right in the heart of downtown Atlanta, and only one block away from the tallest building in the city, the Bank of America Tower. With that said, the commercial value of a piece of property has limits; tied to the rent cashflow it may generate. But we realize the intangible value in its historic, artistic and social traits is limitless. We will work to improve its historic and social values and will apply innovative business models to monetize these values."

Earlier this summer, UC Asset announced plans to monetize the intangible values of the Rufus Rose house in conjunction with a technology partner to create and sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) , which will contain licenses to use certain intangible rights of the property. Those NFTs will be based on crypto-currency Ethereum and block chain technologies. UC Asset expects that its technology partner will issue up to 1,000 NFTs at $300 to $500 per token, in its first sale campaign, which will launch on September 8th.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with value-added strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP

[email protected] | 678-499-0297

SOURCE UC Asset LP