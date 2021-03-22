UCASU will donate up to fifty thousand dollars to #stopasianhate

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced the company will donate up to $50,000 to nonprofits working to eradicate the backlash against Asian Americans and stop anti-Asian violence. The announcement came after a mass-shooting in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women, amid a nationwide rising of anti-Asian violence.

"UC Asset is committed to unity and solidarity across all communities, regardless of race, gender, religion and sex-orientation. " Says Christal Jordan, director of business development at UC Asset. "As our name "united community" suggests, our goal is to utilize real estate investment to promote community growth. A crime against any member of our community is a crime against all of us. We know this is an opportunity to step up and use our resources to support our community."

According to the management, UCASU will donate a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $50,000 over the next 36 months to local nonprofits committed to advocating equal opportunities for minority communities, particularly Asian Americans. This plan is subject to alteration and approval by UCASU's shareholders at its next shareholder meeting.

In addition, UCASU has been in contact with a nation-level Asian American non-profit, which is headquartered in metro Atlanta, on a possible Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to build a community center in Atlanta, as a platform for Asian Americans to better participate in community affairs in close alliance with other ethnic groups.

"We support the idea of diversity and community participation," shares Larry Wu, founding partner, UCASU . "We believe a public-private partnership between a UCASU and a community driven nonprofit will create opportunities to serve both the community and our business interest."

