UCB and Aetion Announce Agreement to Enhance Real-World Evidence Generation to Advance Value-Based Contracts

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aetion and UCB announced a new agreement to advance UCB's use of real-world evidence (RWE) using rapid and robust analytics. The evidence generated will enhance the development and evolution of UCB's value proposition while providing key insights and data to support value-based contracting agreements across UCB's portfolio within the U.S. market.

The relationship informs health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and U.S. market access strategy across both UCB's immunology and neurology teams to support patient access and will further the company's mission to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases by continuously working to advance science and embrace new knowledge, embodied by a patient value strategy. UCB is further embracing RWE as a core pillar of its market access strategy, in part by applying Aetion's analytics capabilities across multiple functions; the companies began working together in 2017 to explore real-world outcomes in immunology.

"As UCB goes through our digital business transformation, we believe that strategic partnerships will advance our capabilities for rapid analytics in assessing unmet patient needs in the real world to develop medicines for patients faster," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President of Immunology Solutions & Head of U.S. at UCB. "Our agreement with Aetion has allowed us to expedite the time it takes to analyze available health data and generate critical insights so that we can better understand the value our solutions bring to patients and payers as we engage in value-based contracting."

This agreement enhances UCB's ambition to address the unmet needs of patients and caregivers, helping them to achieve their goals and to live the lives they want. UCB is on a journey to become the patient-preferred biopharma leader by delivering medicines and solutions that improve lives.

"Paying for value of medications has been slower to progress than value-based care in other health care contexts because it has been difficult for manufacturers and payers to align on key definitions and measurement," said Aetion CEO, Carolyn Magill. "UCB's embrace of RWE generated by the Aetion Evidence Platform brings a new level of transparency and scientific credibility—unlocking a tangible way to tie payment to outcomes."

The Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP) provides the RWE needed for biopharma and payers to align on value-based contracts. The technology analyzes real-world data to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on treatment effectiveness, safety, and value.

Disclosure

UCB is a strategic investor in Aetion, having joined the company's series B raise alongside other global leaders in biopharma and health care services.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA

About Aetion

Aetion is a health care analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value, across the product life cycle. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions — what works best, for whom, and when — to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation into health care's modern era.

Aetion is based in New York City, and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Lakestar, Greenspring Associates, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Amgen Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation — JJDC, Inc., UCB, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

