UCB Announces a Head-to-Head Study Evaluating BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) versus SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) in Active Psoriatic Arthritis

First Phase 3b study in psoriatic arthritis to evaluate the superiority of an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to an IL-23 inhibitor

Study underscores UCB's belief in BIMZELX with top-line results expected in 2026

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the start of BE BOLD, a head-to-head Phase 3b study, comparing BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx), an interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, with SKYRIZI® (risankizumab), an IL-23 inhibitor, in the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). BE BOLD is the first head-to-head study in PsA evaluating the superiority of an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to an IL-23 inhibitor.

"The conduct of head-to-head, evidence-based, clinical studies in psoriatic arthritis is important since they add to the existing scientific evidence available to healthcare professionals and patients and can help to make informed treatment decisions," said Philip J. Mease, MD, Director of Rheumatology Research at the Providence Swedish Medical Center and Clinical Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, WA, U.S. "This is the first Phase 3b head-to-head study in psoriatic arthritis to utilize the primary endpoint of ACR50 at Week 16. This robust assessment is set to provide a meaningful comparison of bimekizumab vs. risankizumab on inflamed joints, one of the areas of most concern for many people living with psoriatic arthritis. We look forward to the results and the implications for future clinical practice."

"In moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, UCB has conducted three head-to-head Phase 3/3b studies with bimekizumab versus commonly used biologics, and results from these studies showed that bimekizumab was superior to secukinumab, ustekinumab, and adalimumab," said Fiona du Monceau, Executive Vice President, Head of Patient Evidence, UCB. "BE BOLD represents the fourth head-to-head study in the bimekizumab clinical trial program, the first to be conducted in psoriatic arthritis, and the first versus an IL-23 inhibitor. This study underscores our confidence in the potential of bimekizumab for people living with psoriatic disease. We look forward to communicating the top-line results in 2026."

BE BOLD is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, risankizumab-controlled, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX in adult study participants (n=~550) with active psoriatic arthritis. The study population will include adults with active psoriatic arthritis who are biologic treatment naïve or who had previous exposure to one tumor necrosis factor-inhibitor (TNFi) with an inadequate or intolerant response. The primary endpoint will assess American College of Rheumatology 50 (ACR50, i.e., 50 percent or greater improvement in the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis) at Week 16. Key ranked secondary endpoints include minimal disease activity at Week 16, and the composite endpoint, ACR50 and PASI100 (complete skin clearance) at Week 16.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a serious, highly heterogeneous, chronic, systemic inflammatory condition affecting both the joints and skin, with a prevalence of 0.02 percent to 0.25 percent of the population and 6 percent to 41 percent of patients with psoriasis.1 Symptoms include joint pain and stiffness, skin plaques, swollen toes and fingers (dactylitis), inflammation of the sites where tendons or ligaments insert into the bone (enthesitis), and inflammatory axial involvement.2

About BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx)

Bimekizumab is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.3 Elevated levels of IL-17A and IL-17F are found in lesional psoriatic skin.3

In the U.S., BIMZELX is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, adults with active psoriatic arthritis, adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation, and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.3

Please see Important Safety Information below and full U.S. prescribing information at UCB-USA.com/Innovation/Products/BIMZELX and http://www.BIMZELX.com.

BIMZELX U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION3

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Suicidal Ideation and Behavior

BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) may increase the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior (SI/B). A causal association between treatment with BIMZELX and increased risk of SI/B has not been established. Prescribers should weigh the potential risks and benefits before using BIMZELX in patients with a history of severe depression or SI/B. Advise monitoring for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal ideation, or other mood changes. If such changes occur, advise to promptly seek medical attention, refer to a mental health professional as appropriate, and re-evaluate the risks and benefits of continuing treatment.

Infections

BIMZELX may increase the risk of infections. Do not initiate treatment with BIMZELX in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. In patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection, consider the risks and benefits prior to prescribing BIMZELX. Instruct patients to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of clinically important infection occur. If a patient develops such an infection or is not responding to standard therapy, monitor the patient closely and do not administer BIMZELX until the infection resolves.

Tuberculosis

Evaluate patients for tuberculosis (TB) infection prior to initiating treatment with BIMZELX. Avoid the use of BIMZELX in patients with active TB infection. Initiate treatment of latent TB prior to administering BIMZELX. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of BIMZELX in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Closely monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after treatment.

Liver Biochemical Abnormalities

Elevated serum transaminases were reported in clinical trials with BIMZELX. Test liver enzymes, alkaline phosphatase, and bilirubin at baseline, periodically during treatment with BIMZELX, and according to routine patient management. If treatment-related increases in liver enzymes occur and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, interrupt BIMZELX until a diagnosis of liver injury is excluded. Permanently discontinue use of BIMZELX in patients with causally associated combined elevations of transaminases and bilirubin. Avoid use of BIMZELX in patients with acute liver disease or cirrhosis.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cases of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have been reported in patients treated with IL-17 inhibitors, including BIMZELX. Avoid use of BIMZELX in patients with active IBD. During BIMZELX treatment, monitor patients for signs and symptoms of IBD and discontinue treatment if new onset or worsening of signs and symptoms occurs.

Immunizations

Prior to initiating therapy with BIMZELX, complete all age-appropriate vaccinations according to current immunization guidelines. Avoid the use of live vaccines in patients treated with BIMZELX.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common (≥ 1%) adverse reactions in plaque psoriasis include upper respiratory tract infections, oral candidiasis, headache, injection site reactions, tinea infections, gastroenteritis, Herpes Simplex infections, acne, folliculitis, other candida infections, and fatigue.

Most common (≥ 2%) adverse reactions in psoriatic arthritis include upper respiratory tract infections, oral candidiasis, headache, diarrhea, and urinary tract infections.

Most common (≥ 2%) adverse reactions in non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis include upper respiratory tract infections, oral candidiasis, headache, diarrhea, cough, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, tonsillitis, transaminase increase, and urinary tract infections.

Most common (≥ 2%) adverse reactions in ankylosing spondylitis include upper respiratory tract infections, oral candidiasis, headache, diarrhea, injection site pain, rash, and vulvovaginal mycotic infections.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.3 billion in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

Forward looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result in such differences include: changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products, which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.

UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as of the date of this press release. UCB expressly disclaims any duty to update any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

References

Ogdie A, Weiss P. The epidemiology of psoriatic arthritis. Rheum Dis Clin North Am. 2015;41:545-68. Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease: the diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in patients with psoriasis. Drugs. 2014;74:423–41. BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) U.S. Prescribing Information. https://www.ucb-usa.com/Innovation/Products/BIMZELX. Accessed September 2024 .

US-BK-2401152

Date of preparation: September 2024

BIMZELX® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

SKYRIZI® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

©2024 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved.

