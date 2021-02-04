UCB Community Health Fund supports Seven U.S. organizations on COVID-19 support projects

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UCB announced seven U.S-based organizations received support from the UCB Community Health Fund (managed by the King Baudouin Foundation in Belgium); 50 organizations worldwide received funding totaling $2.89 Million for support and research projects.

Launched in June 2020, the UCB Community Health Fund is focused on supporting vulnerable people facing economic and health disadvantage across the communities where UCB operates. The Fund closed its first call for projects in September 2020, receiving more than 200 applications for support and research projects from countries around the world where UCB operates. The Fund is managed by the King Baudouin Foundation and recipients are chosen by an independent selection committee.

"The volume of applications confirmed there is a big need for support of vulnerable populations, especially in the wake of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the impact of these projects on young people impacted by the pandemic," said Patty Fritz, head of U.S. Corporate Affairs. "We hope the funding will enable all the awarded organizations to continue the impressive work they are doing in their communities across the U.S."

The projects focused on supporting vulnerable young people impacted by COVID-19. The U.S. recipients are:

Dr. Michelle M. Haberberger, Development Manager of YourWords STL stated, "The generosity of UCB will allow YourWords STL to continue to serve the residents in traditional housing at Marygrove Children's Home as well as to expand our work to a second site. YWSTL is devoted to improving the quantity and quality of life for marginalized youth in the St. Louis area, and we are excited to partner with UCB to bring our programming to as many aligned young people as possible."

"We are so grateful to the UCB Community Health Fund for the funding for our Street Outreach program. This grant will help us connect with youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in the greater Raleigh [NC] area, provide them with needed supplies, resources, and support, and build trusting relationships that we hope will eventually lead to them to seek assistance from us to move off the streets and into housing," said Michelle Zechmann, CEO of Haven House Services.

Jackie Cannizzo, Executive Director, C5 Georgia Youth Foundation, added "The challenge ready experience for our students is the most transformational component of the program. Taking students from the city of Atlanta to the backcountry of Wyoming and challenging them to dig deep to accomplish the hike prepares them to overcome many obstacles. This is life challenging for them."

"Activate Good believes today's teens can and will change the world!" said Amber Smith, Executive Director, Activate Good. "We are thrilled to have UCB's support to help empower teens in the Raleigh and Durham, NC communities to participate in service and leadership opportunities where they can make an impact."

While the first projects are being implemented, the management committee of the Fund is preparing the next call for projects. The next call will be announced later this spring.

About the UCB Community Health Fund

The UCB Community Health Fund supports vulnerable people facing economic and health disadvantage across the communities in which UCB operates. By supporting impact-driven support projects and social science research studies, the Fund aims to bring much needed relief and also strengthen relationships between UCB, communities and stakeholders.

As a company with a strong purpose and dedication to create value for patients, now and into the future we know that through our strategic choices and daily business we can contribute the most to improve the health of people with severe diseases, including those from vulnerable groups. With the UCB Community Health Fund we want to start addressing important issues that are outside of our business scope.

