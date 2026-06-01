UCB Launches Career-Advancing Scholarship Program for Adults Living with Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Immediate Family Members

Applications open June 1 for UCB's Hidradenitis Suppurativa Scholarship™ Program

Informed by patient insights, the initiative builds on UCB's network of scholarship programs in myasthenia gravis and epilepsy

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of the inaugural UCB Hidradenitis Suppurativa Scholarship™ Program, designed to support adults age 18 and older living with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and their immediate family members, in pursuing education and career development.

Applications for the inaugural HS scholarship program open on June 1, 2026, and applicants may apply at www.ucbhsscholarship.com through September 1, 2026. In 2026, UCB will award up to 11 scholarships.

"This community is made up of people who are resilient, inspired, and incredibly driven," said Rhonda Peebles, Head of U.S. Dermatology, UCB. "With the UCB Hidradenitis Suppurativa Scholarship™ Program, we are proud to be investing in the goals of people living with HS and their families, and opening up opportunities when they may have needed to prioritize navigating the challenges of HS over their education or career."

The pain of HS can go beyond just physical, including feelings of embarrassment or isolation, and it often impacts people's lives significantly, including in work and school.1-3

PreShus Lee, who lives with HS, explained how her diagnosis created barriers initially before ultimately fueling her own educational achievements and belief in her abilities.

"Finishing my education became more than just a milestone; it was a way of reclaiming my narrative and proving to myself that HS doesn't get to define my future," said Lee. "A scholarship like this can help relieve some of the weight that people with HS, and our families, carry every day. More than anything, it's a reminder that our stories matter, our experiences aren't invisible, and that someone believes in the people we are becoming."

The UCB Hidradenitis Suppurativa Scholarship™ Program aims to help ease the financial burden associated with education and skills development, including undergraduate or graduate studies, certification programs, trade school, and other career-building pathways.

This program builds on UCB's work in the HS community, including events, such as the HS Summit and the HS Advocate Community Program, and educational initiatives, like MakeHStory. It is also part of UCB's broader effort to offer scholarships to the patient communities UCB aims to serve, including myasthenia gravis and epilepsy.

Additional information and eligibility criteria, application requirements, selection details, and important deadlines are available at www.ucbhsscholarship.com.

About hidradenitis suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, painful, and potentially debilitating inflammatory skin disease that is associated with systemic manifestations.5-6 The main symptoms are nodules, abscesses, and pus-discharging draining tunnels (or sinus tracts leading out of the skin) which typically occur in the armpits, groin, and buttocks.5-6 People with HS experience flare-ups of the disease as well as severe pain, which can have a major impact on quality of life.5-6 HS develops in early adulthood and affects approximately one percent of the population in most studied countries.5-6

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Yvonne Naughton

T +44.175.344.7521

email [email protected]

Brand Communications

Nicole Herga

T +1.773.960.5349

email [email protected]

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on X: @UCBUSA.

Forward-looking statements

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Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving event or risk as mentioned above as well as any other adversity, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of these events, as the case may be, to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

References

Shukla N, et al. Identifying barriers to care and research in hidradenitis suppurativa: findings from a patient engagement event. Br J Dermatol. 2020;182(6):1490-1492. Mahon JM, et al. An update on health-related quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in hidradenitis suppurativa. Patient Relat Outcome Meas. 2020;11:21-26. Ureña-Paniego C, Soto-Moreno A, Díaz-Calvillo P, et alS. Impact of Hidradenitis Suppurativa on Major Life-Changing Decisions: A Cross-Sectional Study. Indian J Dermatol. 2025;70(5):283-286. Sabat R, Jemec GBE, Matusiak L, et al. Hidradenitis suppurativa. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6(1):18. Jemec GBE. Clinical practice. Hidradenitis suppurativa. N Engl J Med. 2012;366(2):158–64.

Date of preparation: May 2026

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UCB Hidradenitis Suppurativa Scholarship™ is a trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

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