UCB partners with Emmy Award winner Ben Decter and Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi in their heartfelt musical about living with epilepsy: It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award winner Ben Decter (Operation Homecoming, Netflix's Lucifer) and Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Los Angeles and Off-Broadway's bare, a pop opera) are thrilled to announce the full cast for the new musical It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! The world premiere features music and lyrics by Decter, based on the book by Decter and Hanggi, and is directed by Hanggi. Performances for the six-week limited engagement, supported by UCB, will play at The Hudson Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood from November 7 to December 15, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, November 14. Tickets go on sale August 1, 2024, for the first two weeks of performance only and will be available at www.onstage411.com/TylerPriceMusical.

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who's in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking Jackson's sister, Lucy. Lucy, who attends the same school's special day class, has epilepsy and related learning challenges. To avoid expulsion, Jackson's principal insists he explain himself to the entire school. In response, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical using music he "borrows" from his composer dad. Through each family member's bravery, we watch healing begin for all.

"We're excited to bring It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! to life," said Kristin Hanggi. "We can't wait to share our incredibly talented cast with Southern California audiences. Ben and I have poured our hearts into this project, and this story of family, acceptance, and the power of creative expression is universal."

Ben Decter added, "With her warmth and dynamic vision, Kristin has brought together a thrilling, undeniable group of actors to our emerging musical. I cannot wait to watch them in action!"

"We are thrilled to help bring this musical to the stage as a powerful platform to raise awareness for the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) community. Through the universal language of music and performance, this cast and crew shines a spotlight on the challenges faced by those living with epilepsy and their families, including the siblings," stated Laurie Bailey, Patient Advocacy Lead at UCB.

The cast of It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! features:

CJ Eldred (Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages, First National Tour - The Book of Mormon) as Daniel

Jenna Pastuszek (Off-Broadway's Smile, The Bourbon Room's 44: The Obama Musical) as Emma

Faith Graham (Theatre West's The Wizard of Oz) as Lucy

Charlie Stover (Ahmanson Theatre's A Christmas Story, Global Tour of The Sound of Music) as Jackson

Erin Choi (US Tour – Young Elsa in Disney's Frozen) as Coco

Patrick Ortiz (Broadway's West Side Story; Los Angeles productions of Reefer Madness and Drag the Musical) as Mr. Torres

Dahlya Glick (Upright Citizen Brigade's Quick & Funny Musicals, Geffen Playhouse's A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill) as Ms. Friss

Desi Dennis-Dylan (CBS's Superior Donuts, ABC's Modern Family, Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet) as Mrs. McKackney

Jonah Orona (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, San Diego Symphony's Noel, Noel) as Tyler Price

Understudies for It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! include Lee James (ARTCO's Mack & Mabel; International City Theatre's Into the Breeches and Double V), Shelley Regner (Universal Pictures's Pitch Perfect, Hollywood Bowl in Concert's Beauty and the Beast), Anabelle Skye Greene (South Coast Repertory's A Christmas Carol and Into the Woods), and Jude Schwartz (Netflix's Gabby's Dollhouse) 24th Street Theatre's Julien & Pascale.

The full creative team for It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! will be announced at a later date.

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! begins previews November 7, 2024, with opening night set for Thursday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. The six-week limited engagement will run through December 15, 2024, at The Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles. Performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. (Scheduling notes: There will be no performances on November 28, 2024, and December 6, 2024. Performances have been added on December 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and December 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets go on sale August 1, 2024, for the first the first two weeks of performances only, and will be available at www.onstage411.com/TylerPriceMusical. Ticket prices start at $25. For more information about the show and ticket sales for performances on or after November 21, 2024, visit www.tylerpricemusical.com . Follow @tylerpricemusical on social media for the latest updates.

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! is proud to be supported by the following organizations: UCB, Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation of Los Angeles, The Children's Ranch, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation, Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Cheerful Helpers Child and Family Study Center, and Silverlake Wine.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Kristin Hanggi is best known for directing the smash-hit Rock of Ages, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. Ms. Hanggi also developed and directed the original Los Angeles and Off-Broadway productions of the acclaimed pop opera bare. Other past stage productions include Off-Broadway's Accidentally Brave; Off Broadway's Clueless (New Group); Seattle 5th Avenue's Romy and Michele's High School Reunion; and Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy with Christina Applegate, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Charlize Theron. As a film director, Kristin directed the film version of Accidentally Brave (produced by Steven Soderbergh), Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, Grantham & Rose, and the musical film Dear Dumb Diary, which she also co-wrote. She also directed on Netflix's musical series Julie & the Phantoms. In June 2013, Kristin returned to her alma mater to receive the UCLA School of Theater, Film, & Television Distinguished Alumni Award.

Ben Decter is an Emmy Award-winning composer and songwriter who has created a diverse body of music for TV, theater, and film. Scores include Netflix's "Lucifer," ABC's "Bless This Mess," FOX's "Lethal Weapon," and ABC's "Off the Map" (Shonda Rhimes). His writing has appeared in Hippocampus, Months to Years, Kaleidoscope, and HuffPo. Born in Manhattan and raised in New Jersey, Ben graduated from Harvard University, where he met his future wife, Jackie Sloan, when they performed onstage together in Godspell. Since then, they have been writing songs (as Paley Jones), exploring Los Angeles, and raising two stellar kids.

ABOUT UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. For three decades we've been committed to people living with epilepsy and their families, surrounding the patient and caregiver through every step of their care journey. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

ABOUT EPILEPSY

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurring, unprovoked seizures, with at least one million people in the United States living with uncontrolled epilepsy. It ranks as the fourth most common neurological disorder globally. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is a severe epilepsy syndrome that develops in young children and often leads to lifelong disability. Nobody is born with LGS. It develops over time. LGS is a rare disease (approximately one person in every 2,000). About 50,000 people in the United States and 1 million people worldwide have LGS. Visit the Epilepsy Foundation or Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation for more information.

For further information:

UCB US Communications

Becky Malone

T: +1.919.605.9600

Email [email protected]

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!

Patty Onagan Consulting

T: +1.818.600.8092

Email [email protected]

