UCB presents new data highlighting developments across expansive neurology portfolio at 76th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

Diverse and patient-focused data set comprises 17 abstracts including one oral presentation

Features new data analyses for UCB's generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) treatments, including post hoc and open-label extension results from the pivotal Phase 3 MycarinG study and additional Interim Analyses of RAISE-XT for the approved treatments RYSTIGGO ® ▼ (rozanolixizumab-noli) and ZILBRYSQ ® ▼ (zilucoplan)

(rozanolixizumab-noli) and ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan) Data on BRIVIACT® (brivaracetam), FINTEPLA®▼ (fenfluramine), and STACCATO® alprazolam showcase commitment to patients and momentum of UCB's epilepsy and rare syndromes portfolio

ATLANTA, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the latest research from its expansive neurology portfolio and pipeline to be presented at the 76th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, April 13-18, 2024, in Denver, Colorado, USA.

A total of 17 abstracts, including an oral presentation, will feature data from studies of four approved and one investigational medicine and technologies for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), epilepsies including Dravet syndrome and focal (partial) epileptic seizures.

Key UCB scientific and patient-focused data to be presented at AAN include:

gMG

Post hoc and open-label extension analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 MycarinG study for rozanolixizumab, including impact of treatment on physical fatigue and muscle fatigability in adult patients with gMG

An oral presentation on long-term safety and efficacy of zilucoplan in gMG in an interim analysis of RAISE-XT

An interim analysis of a Phase 3b study on efficacy, and patient preference for subcutaneous zilucoplan in Myasthenia Gravis after switching from intravenous complement component 5 inhibitors

study on efficacy, and patient preference for subcutaneous zilucoplan in Myasthenia Gravis after switching from intravenous complement component 5 inhibitors Results from a discrete choice study looking at patient preferences in gMG treatment attributes

Epilepsy and rare epilepsy syndromes

Focal-onset seizures (FOS) - interim results of 12-month real-world study (BRITOBA) evaluating adjunctive brivaracetam in earlier treatment lines in adults

Epilepsy - subgroup data from the international EXPERIENCE analysis assessing brivaracetam in epilepsy patients with cognitive or learning disability or psychiatric comorbidities

Prolonged seizures - three Phase 1 studies evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single-use inhaled alprazolam (an investigational treatment for potential termination of prolonged epileptic seizures) in different populations

Dravet syndrome - a retrospective analysis using US claims data of healthcare utilization and persistence in patients with Dravet syndrome

Epilepsy disease management - expert consensus recommendations from the Seizure Termination Project*, highlighting best practice for rapid and early seizure termination and timing for intervention

"The new analyses from the Phase 3 MycarinG and Phase 3 RAISE XT open-label extension (OLE) studies being presented at this year's AAN meeting reinforce the potential of our recently approved gMG treatments, RYSTIGGO®▼ and ZILBRYSQ®▼, to offer targeted treatments for gMG patients, tailored to their individual needs and preferences," commented Donatello Crocetta, Head of Global Rare Disease & Rare Medical, UCB. "These data further underscore UCB's innovative approach to evolving science into meaningful treatment solutions that help improve long term patient outcomes of people living with this rare neuromuscular disease, and more widely as part of the integrated neurology portfolio's commitment to patient-focused solutions."

"The data being presented at this year's AAN meeting showcase how we are transforming experiences and outcomes for people living with epilepsy and rare epilepsy syndromes and highlight our work in redefining the future of epilepsy care," said Mike Davis, Global Head of Epilepsy & Rare Syndromes, UCB. "Everything we do is centered around people and families living with epilepsies, helping them achieve their ideal and maximize their life opportunities."

UCB presentations during AAN 2024

Lead author Abstract title Presentation Details (Timings MDT) gMG A Habib Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Physical Fatigue and Muscle Weakness Fatigability with Rozanolixizumab: Post-Hoc Analysis of MG Symptoms PRO Responder Rate in the MycarinG study Neighborhood 11, Session P4: 11-001 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT J Zhou Characteristics, Treatment Patterns and Disease Burden of Juvenile Myasthenia Gravis in the United States Disclaimer: Rystiggo and Zilbrysq are not indicated for the use in juvenile myasthenia gravis (JMG) by any regulatory authority worldwide Neighborhood 11, Session P4: 11-017 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT O Qureshi Interactions of Fcg receptors with an IgG4 format, anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, rozanolixizumab Neighborhood 14, Session P4: 14-002 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT C Mansfield Patient Preferences for Myasthenia Gravis Treatments: A Discrete-Choice Experiment Neighborhood 11, Session P4: 11-013 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT V Bril The Safety and Efficacy of Chronic Weekly Rozanolixizumab Treatment in Patients with gMG (MG0004) Neighborhood 14, Session P4: 14-017 MG0004 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT JF Howard Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Zilucoplan in Myasthenia Gravis: Additional Interim Analyses of RAISE-XT Oral Presentation S15: 002 April 15, 2024 1:12 PM MDT Z Mahuwala Drivers of New Rozanolixizumab Treatment Cycles in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the Phase 3 MycarinG and Open-Label Extension Studies Neighborhood 11, Session P10: 11-003 MG0003 April 17, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT R Pascuzzi Response to Rozanolixizumab Across Treatment Cycles in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: A Post-hoc Analysis Neighborhood 11, Session P10: 11-005 April 17, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT M Freimer Efficacy and Patient Preference for Subcutaneous Zilucoplan in Myasthenia Gravis After Switching from Intravenous Complement Component 5 Inhibitors: An Interim Analysis of a Phase 3b Study Neighborhood 11, Session P10: 11-006 April 17, 2024 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM MDT Epilepsy & Rare Epilepsy Syndromes V Villanueva 12-Month Effectiveness and Tolerability of Brivaracetam in Patients With Epilepsy and Cognitive or Psychiatric Comorbidities: Subgroup Data From the International EXPERIENCE Pooled Analysis Poster Presentation P009 April 16, 2024 5:30 – 6:30 PM MDT S Knake Brivaracetam Adjunctive Therapy in Earlier Treatment Lines in Adults With Focal-onset Seizures in Europe and Canada: Interim Results of 12-month Real-world Data From BRITOBA Poster Presentation P008 April 16, 2024 5:30 – 6:30 PM MDT P Perucca Pregnancy Outcomes Following Exposure to Lacosamide: Prospective Data From Spontaneous and Solicited Reports Poster Presentation P011 April 15, 2024 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM MDT D Miller **Pulmonary Safety of Staccato® Alprazolam in Healthy Participants and Participants with Mild Asthma: Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial Poster Presentation P009 April 17, 2024 8:00 – 9:00 AM MDT P Klein **Pharmacokinetics and Tolerability of Single-dose Staccato® Alprazolam in Adolescents with Epilepsy and Population PK Analysis to Support Dose Selection in Adolescents Poster Presentation P002 April 17, 2024 8:00 – 9:00 AM MDT R Roebling **Pharmacokinetics of Staccato® Alprazolam in Healthy Adult Participants: Phase 1, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Ethno-Bridging Study Poster Presentation P007 April 17, 2024 8:00 – 9:00 AM MDT JE Pina Garza *Expert Consensus Recommendations on Seizure Emergencies Suitable for Rapid and Early Seizure Termination (REST) and Timing of Intervention Poster Presentation P003 April 17, 2024 8:00 – 9:00 AM MDT S Jaganathan Healthcare Utilization and Persistence in Patients with Dravet Syndrome: A Retrospective Analysis Using US Claims Data Poster Presentation P003 April 14, 2024 8:00 – 9:00 AM MDT

*The Seizure Termination Project was funded by UCB Pharma.

**STACCATO® alprazolam is an investigational product. The safety and efficacy has not been established and it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, or by any health authority worldwide.

