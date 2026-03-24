UCB Selects Georgia for New U.S. Biologics Manufacturing Facility; ~$5B Economic Impact and ~330 Permanent Jobs

Spanning approximately 460,000 square feet or roughly the size of eight football fields, the state-of-the-art campus will sit on 79 acres and is designed to be a cornerstone of UCB's global biologics manufacturing network. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce complex Biologics 24/7 primarily for the U.S. market. In combination with UCB's global network, the facility will strengthen UCB Supply resilience globally while the new campus will serve as a hub for our U.S. Manufacturing Operations, underscoring our long-term commitment to the U.S.

The new facility will:

Strengthen UCB's global biologics manufacturing network

Enhance supply chain resilience

Support growing demand for its biologics portfolio and future pipeline

A Strategic Investment in Long-Term Growth

The Georgia investment reinforces UCB's decade-plus growth strategy, underpinned by strong execution, long-dated patent protection, and continued investment in differentiated innovation. It reflects UCB's commitment to investing ahead of demand while maintaining strategic flexibility in an evolving global environment.

UCB has achieved 16 FDA approvals or indication expansions, nine of which were secured in the past three years, demonstrating sustained scientific progress and commercial delivery for people living with severe diseases.

"This decision reflects our confidence in UCB's long-term growth and our deep-rooted commitment to the United States," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, UCB CEO. "By investing in Gwinnett County and the Rowen Foundation in Georgia, where our U.S. headquarters have been based for more than three decades, we are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline, and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition, and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success. This project is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in total economic impact, reflecting the broader value it will create for the region and its communities."

Rowen Development in Gwinnett County

Within Georgia, where UCB already has its U.S. headquarters, UCB has selected Rowen Development in Gwinnett County as the site for the new biologics manufacturing facility.

Rowen offers:

A scalable site within a master-planned innovation district

Strong infrastructure access

Efficient permitting processes

Participation in a growing life sciences and advanced manufacturing ecosystem

Located in the Atlanta metropolitan area—between Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia—the site provides access to a deep and expanding talent pool across science, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. The surrounding community also offers a strong quality of life and a rapidly growing workforce to support world-class manufacturing capabilities.

"When we met with UCB leadership earlier this year in Belgium, we discussed how the Peach State would be the right partner for their visionary plans in the U.S. that will benefit both patients and hardworking Georgians," said Governor Brian Kemp. "UCB's announcement is also a significant milestone for our life sciences industry, representing one of the largest investments in state history and establishing both the Rowen facility and Georgia as a true hub of innovation in this field."

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The significant investment is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in total economic impact, including:

Around 330 permanent highly skilled jobs

More than 1000 construction jobs

"As we execute on our strategy of growth, this manufacturing site will support the commercial production of recently approved and future pipeline medicines, bringing them closer to patients and representing the full depth of our patient value chain, from research, to development, to commercial, and manufacturing operations in the U.S.," said Taco van Tiel, Head of UCB in the U.S. "UCB currently employs around 2,000 people in the U.S., who are striving every day to reach as many people that can benefit from our innovative medications as possible, and this new campus further contributes to elevating the lives of the patients and caregivers we serve."

UCB in the United States

UCB's presence in the United States spans nearly a century. The company has been active in the U.S. since the 1930s and established its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta in 1993, which today serves as a central hub for commercial, research, and corporate operations. Since 2017, UCB's U.S. workforce has grown by 73%, including a 121% increase in R&D roles, bringing the company's U.S. employee base to nearly 2,000 people.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

T +32.2.559.94.14

email [email protected]

Sahar Yazdian

T +32.2.559.91.37

email [email protected]

Corporate Communications

Laurent Schots

T +32.2.559.92.64

Email [email protected]

U.S. Communications

Erica Puntel

T 404.938.5359

Email [email protected]

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9 000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

Forward looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "potential", "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: global spread and impacts of wars, pandemics and terrorism, the general geopolitical environment, climate change, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues, supply chain disruption and business continuity risks; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of UCB's information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars or disruptive technologies/business models, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in laws and/or rules pertaining to tax and duties or the administration of such laws and/or rules, and hiring, retention and compliance of employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, the public is cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving event or risk as mentioned above as well as any other adversity, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of these events, as the case may be, to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

SOURCE UCB