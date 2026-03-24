UCB Selects Rowen for $2B Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus

First tenant milestone validates Rowen's innovation community model and signals the start of a new life sciences hub in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Georgia, Gwinnett County and the Rowen Foundation today announced that global biopharmaceutical company UCB has selected Rowen as the site of its new U.S. biologics manufacturing campus. The planned project represents a direct investment of approximately $2 billion and is expected to create more than 330 high-quality jobs as the facility comes online over the next several years.

UCB’s 460,000 square foot facility will have a campus feel on a wooded site at the end of Rowen Parkway. The planned project is expected to generate $5 billion in total economic impact.

The decision marks a defining milestone for Rowen, confirming that the 2,000-acre knowledge community envisioned along the Georgia 316 corridor is ready to support globally significant investments in advanced industries.

"UCB's choice confirms that Rowen's patient, partnership-driven approach is working," said Sachin Shailendra, chairman of the Rowen Foundation. "From the beginning, our goal has been to create a place where leading organizations can collaborate, innovate and grow with confidence. UCB's decision validates the foundation we have built with our partners and demonstrates that Rowen delivers on its mission."

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for people living with severe neurological and autoimmune conditions The new campus will strengthen UCB's global biologics manufacturing network and support growing demand across its portfolio and pipeline.

"This decision reflects our confidence in UCB's long-term growth and our deep-rooted commitment to the United States," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. "By investing in Georgia, where our U.S. headquarters have been based for more than three decades, we are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline, and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition, and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success. This project is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in total economic impact, reflecting the broader value it will create for the region and its communities."

UCB said Rowen's collaborative environment and long-term vision for life sciences innovation were key factors in selecting the site.

The 460,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will anchor 79 acres UCB purchased off Rowen Parkway, within walking distance of the planned Rowen Village. UCB will leverage advanced manufacturing technologies including AI, robotics and automation while prioritizing efficient use of natural resources.

Design and construction are expected to take six to seven years, with the project creating hundreds of temporary construction jobs and more than 330 permanent positions once operational.

A Milestone for Rowen's Vision

Rowen was launched in 2020 by Gwinnett County with support from regional and state partners to establish a long-term innovation community focused on advancing solutions in agriculture, medicine and the environment. Designed to bring together research institutions, companies and entrepreneurs, the community is built to accelerate discovery, commercialization and collaboration across disciplines.

"This announcement marks the shift from preparation to execution at Rowen," said Rowen Foundation President and CEO Mason Ailstock. "Over the past several years we have focused on building the infrastructure, partnerships and vision necessary to support complex global projects. With UCB's selection, that work will now translate into real investment, real jobs and real momentum for Georgians. We're grateful to the Governor, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Gwinnett team, industry leaders, higher education partners and our neighbors for supporting our vision and the work that is to come."

More than 1,900 acres remain available at Rowen to support additional companies and long-term expansion as the site evolves into a destination for advanced research and development, clean manufacturing and innovation.

Located in metro Atlanta near the University of Georgia, Emory University, Spelman, Georgia Gwinnett College and Georgia Tech, Rowen offers companies access to a deep talent pipeline in science, engineering and advanced manufacturing while providing room for large-scale, customized development. With horizontal infrastructure now in place for nearly a quarter of the community, vertical construction beginning this year at the Rowen Convergence Center and its first global tenant secured, Rowen is entering a new phase of growth.

A Strategic Location for Global Companies

UCB selected Rowen following a competitive site selection process that evaluated multiple locations across the United States.

Rowen's strategic location, access to talent, infrastructure readiness and long-term scalability positioned the site as a compelling choice for a facility of this scale.

Gwinnett County has committed an estimated $174 million in incentives and infrastructure investments to support UCB's project, including property tax abatements, fee waivers and utility improvements. The investment builds on years of planning and major infrastructure development — from water and sewer capacity to transportation and site readiness — designed to position Rowen for globally significant projects. The UCB project represents the largest capital investment in Gwinnett County's history, reinforcing the region's position as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing and life sciences innovation.

The recruitment of UCB was led by the Georgia Department of Economic Development in partnership with Gwinnett County, Partnership Gwinnett, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power and the Rowen Foundation.

About Rowen

Owning 2,000 carefully preserved acres along Highway 316 in Gwinnett County, Ga., Rowen is a visionary knowledge community that will bring together entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators at the intersection of the Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville metropolitan statistical areas and more than 50 research and educational institutions. A new multi-use concept designed to foster discoveries in agricultural, medical and environmental sciences, Rowen will build on the land's rich history of thoughtful environmental stewardship, while changing the economic and social trajectory of Gwinnett, Georgia and our nation for generations. For more information, please visit www.rowenlife.com.

About Rowen Foundation

Rowen Foundation is the independent, mission-driven, not-for-profit entity leading the planning and visioning of Rowen. With its mission to be a catalyst for education, research, innovation and transformation, the foundation is responsible for project leadership and operations to ensure the long-term vision for Rowen is never compromised.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

SOURCE Rowen