UCB taps Medisafe in development of digital companion to support patient engagement

"We're excited to work with UCB to create a new digital format that helps to empower patients throughout their entire journey from initiation through drug management to improved outcomes," said Omri Shor, founder and chief executive officer, Medisafe. "Using digital therapeutics to accompany drug therapy has shown to increase awareness, improve engagement, and advance adherence, creating a trusted resource for patients to manage any challenges throughout their journey"

“At UCB, we focus on developing resources that deliver a purposeful impact to people living with epilepsy. As part of our ongoing digitalization efforts, the Medisafe app will allow us to continue supporting patients with new, innovative ways of navigating their health,” said Anita Moser, Head of Assets and Optimization for U.S. Neurology, UCB. “The ability to support patients digitally is more important than ever, and we are pleased to deliver personalized and immediate support directly to epilepsy patients and their caregivers to help alleviate the gap in care exacerbated by the COVID crisis.”

Nearly 7MM users rely on Medisafe’s digital therapeutics platform, which applies real-world evidence to build connected medication management programs and influence patients’ behavior on therapy. UCB is working with Medisafe to raise awareness and drive engagement with a content-rich digital experience for patients to gain support and community throughout the course of their treatment.

The Medisafe app is available to Android and iPhone users through both the Google play and Apple app stores. Patients can experience the epilepsy therapy resource centers within the Medisafe app, unlocking a world of advanced patient support and guidance as a result of this collaboration.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing non-adherence across a care journey, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Medisafe's five million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 250,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com .

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb-usa.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7,600 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

