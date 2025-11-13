UCC Environmental Acquires Trimay Wear Plate Ltd., to Deliver Greater Value in High-Wear Industrial Applications

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UCC Environmental (UCC), a leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water and wastewater treatment, solids handling, and wear resistant performance parts, announced today its acquisition of Trimay Wear Plate Ltd. (Trimay), a recognized leader in advanced wear overlay technologies that protect industrial equipment and components operating in highly abrasive, corrosive, and erosive environments.

This strategic acquisition strengthens UCC's ability to provide increased value in high wear applications by enhancing equipment reliability, reducing downtime, and extending service life, even in the most demanding industrial environments. By combining the engineering expertise and proven technologies of both organizations, UCC now offers an expanded, diversified portfolio designed to address complex wear challenges faced by heavy industrial customers.

The integration of Trimay's advanced technologies, including wear overlays, hard facing, and alloy cladding, adds deep technical expertise to UCC's offering. With a team of PhDs in metallurgy and decades of experience in materials science, Trimay brings engineering, design, and manufacturing expertise under one roof, enabling UCC to provide additional high-performance, application-specific wear solutions tailored to the most demanding industrial conditions.

"Joining UCC Environmental marks an exciting next chapter for Trimay," said Doug Fraser, Director of Sales & Technology for Trimay. "Our teams share a commitment to technical excellence and customer-focused innovation. Together, we'll be able to deliver even greater value to customers who depend on advanced wear protection to keep their operations running safely and efficiently."

Kevin McDonough, UCC President, added, "This integration is about creating more value for our customers. By combining Trimay's wear technologies with our engineering and application knowledge, we're able to deliver solutions that extend equipment life, reduce maintenance costs, and improve uptime in some of the toughest operating environments."

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental (UCC) is a global leader in sustainable solutions for water and wastewater treatment, air pollution control, solids handling applications and high-wear replacement parts in power generation, mining, and other heavy industrial markets. Since 1920, UCC has been committed to the design, supply, installation, operation and maintenance of world-class systems precisely engineered to meet mission-critical operating or stringent environmental compliance requirements. UCC maintains a robust team of project managers, systems engineers and designers, construction management and field engineers, and supply chain personnel to ensure the highest degree of performance, quality, and timely delivery of challenging environmental or material handling projects. The company maintains a global network of sales and service representatives serving customers and installations spanning six continents.

Website: www.uccenvironmental.com

About Trimay

Trimay Wear Plate Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced wear overlay and cladding technologies that protect industrial equipment and components from abrasion, erosion, and corrosion. Serving industries such as mining, oil sands, power generation, cement, construction, and material handling, Trimay designs and manufactures engineered solutions—including chromium carbide overlays, advanced alloy solutions, hard facing, and alloy cladding—that extend equipment life, reduce maintenance, and improve operational reliability in the harshest industrial environments.

Website: www.trimay.com

