UCC Environmental Deepens Mining and Steel Presence with Cast Steel Products Acquisition

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCC Environmental (UCC), a global leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water and wastewater treatment, solids handling, and wear-resistant performance parts, today announced the acquisition of Cast Steel Products (CSP), a worldwide supplier of engineered cast, forged, and fabricated wear, abrasion, and heat-resistant products.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Cast Steel Products has earned a strong reputation over more than 30 years supplying both OEM and aftermarket customers across mining, oil sands, steel, aluminum, cement, power generation, and railway industries. Its portfolio includes pallet and sinter cars for iron ore pelletizing and sintering plants, high-pressure grinding roll components, crusher liners, including the new line of studded crushers, for gyratory, jaw, cone, impact, and roll crushers, wear plates, and other complex high temperature/wear castings. CSP operates sales, engineering, and fabrication facilities in Edmonton and Montreal, Canada; and St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

The acquisition represents a strategic step in UCC's expansion of its performance parts business, uniting complementary product lines across heavy industries. CSP's engineered wear castings extend the range of alloys, wear-resistant materials, parts, and products UCC can offer its customers, while UCC's global engineering reach and project execution expertise open new markets and customers for CSP. The addition of CSP builds on UCC's acquisition of Trimay Wear Plate, creating a comprehensive performance parts platform. Together, the businesses deliver a broader materials portfolio, faster delivery of OEM and aftermarket parts, and enhanced support for uptime, throughput, and total cost of ownership.

"We are excited to join UCC Environmental and be part of a larger organization that shares our commitment to technical excellence and customer success," said Abdallah Fares, CEO and President of Cast Steel Products. "This partnership allows us to scale our impact while continuing to deliver the high-quality, customized solutions our customers rely on. For over 30 years, CSP has built a reputation of strong and reliable partnerships with our stakeholders through professionalism, trust and service, values aligned with UCC perfectly."

"Cast Steel Products brings deep metallurgical expertise and a proven track record in wear-resistant components," said Kevin McDonough, President, UCC Environmental. "Our customers in power generation gain access to CSP's engineered castings, and CSP's customers in mining and steel gain the full breadth of UCC's engineered solutions. This acquisition strengthens our performance parts portfolio and supports our continued growth in the mining and steel markets."

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental is a global leader in environmental solutions specializing in solids handling, water treatment, and pollution control technologies for power generation, mining, and heavy industrial markets. Since 1920, the company has been dedicated to designing, supplying, constructing, and maintaining world-class systems engineered to meet the unique demands of utility and heavy industry providers. Its robust team of research and development engineers, designers, and supply chain experts ensures exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and on-time delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. With a global network of sales and service professionals, we proudly support customers and installations across six continents.

Website: www.uccenvironmental.com

About Cast Steel Products

Cast Steel Products is a North American company and leading worldwide supplier to OEM and aftermarket of engineered cast, forged, and fabricated wear, abrasion, and heat-resistant products. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with more than 30 years of experience, CSP serves mining and mineral processing, oil sands, oil and gas, steel, aluminum, cement, power generation, and railway industries, as well as ground engaging and heavy equipment, smelting, and crushing applications. CSP products are engineered to deliver safety, reliability, and maintainability in the harshest wear environments.

Website: www.caststeelproducts.com

Media Contact

Dawn Williams (UCC – Media Relations)

+1 847 473 5900

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SOURCE UCC Environmental