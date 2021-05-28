uCertify Is Finalist of the SIIA CODiE Awards 2021

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uCertify, headquartered at Livermore, California -- a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education and courseware -- today announced that uCertify was named 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the following categories:

uCertify LEARN

uCertify

Best Virtual Learning Solution Best Cross-Curricular Tool Best Summative Assessment Solution Best Education Platform for Adult Learning Best Education Platform for PK-20

uCertify COURSE

Best Advanced Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution Best College & Career Readiness Solution Best Elective Curriculum Solution

uCertify LAB

Best Virtual Lab

uCertify CREATE

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the Pre-K-20 sector.

"Being a finalist in 10 categories of 42 categories is very meaningful to us, especially for a year ravaged by the pandemic," said Prashant Gupta, COO uCertify. "This was the year we dedicated ourselves to support over 350 schools as they transitioned to online and remote education, successfully overcame our own challenges with the pandemic and yet - we innovated."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries. uCertify products were honored as one of the finalists in 10 of the 42 education technology categories.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators, and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience, and importance of this important industry."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, teaching, and learning management platform for online, anywhere, anytime, competency-based learning. uCertify platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we "learn by doing" and interactivity is the key to effective learning using virtual environments where students learn by doing. These environments encourage exploration and experimentation in a risk-free environment resulting in better learning.

With over 400 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify provides this solution in a cloud-based, hassle-free hosted environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24×7 support.

